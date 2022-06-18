Dostana 2: Script Changed with Akshay Kumar in Mind, Film to Go On Floors in November?

The future of Dostana 2 was left hanging after Kartik Aaryan exited the film. There had been a lot of speculations around why the actor was no longer associated with the project, but the bigger question was whether the film would at all be made. Reports also started doing the rounds that Akshay Kumar had been approached to play Kartik’s character in the film that would have marked Lakshya Lalwani’s debut in Bollywood, and also had Janhvi Kapoor. Now, we are getting to hear that the film might be going on floors in November.

Contrary to reports that the film has hit the backburner, a report in Mid Day suggested that Dostana 2 would be made, and is ready to be taken to floors in November. A source told the daily, “With Akshay coming on board, the film had to be scaled up in terms of vision. Many scenes were rewritten, keeping his character in mind. The final scripting was completed recently. The makers are keen to take it on floors by November. A chunk of the comedy will be shot in London, where it was originally set.”

It has also been added that Akshay Kumar will first shoot. for the C Sankaran Nair biopic, after which he will focus on Dostana 2.

Akshay Kumar has a lot of films up for release. He was recently seen in Samrat Prithviraj, which failed to do well at the box office. He is clashing with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Raksha Bandhan on 11th August, and with Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God with Ram Setu in Diwali. He has wrapped up the shoot of OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yai Gautam. He will also be seen in Selfiee alongside Emraan Hasmi and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. The actor has also reportedly signed a handful of project that include Mission Cinderella, and Gorkha. He has also been working on Soorarai Pottru remake.

