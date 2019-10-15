Dostana 2 Will Go On The Floors From Next Month, To Be Shot In Parts Of North India

Now that the team of Dostana 2 has filled up its third lead actor spot and things have been finalized, the movie is going to go on the floors from November, reports say. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Jahnvi Kapoor, the movie will star newcomer Lakshya.

Lakshya is an actor and model. He has starred as lead in the TV show, Porus, on Sony TV.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, The lead actors are currently undergoing look tests. "Kartik and Jahnvi sport avatars that are departures from everything one has seen on screen so far. Filming is slated to start in the first week of November," a source was quoted as saying.

The first schedule will be 22 days long and will be shot extensively in Chandigarh, Patiala and other locations of North India. Prior to this, a stint will be shot abroad, too. Preparations for the film are underway already. Recently, Kartik had shared a picture of the movie's script with a caption that hinted that he was starting his prep for the movie.

Janhvi too had earlier said that she is excited about the movie because it has very funny script. “If you talk about pat-breaking films, I feel this story will be like that." Lakshya too had thanked Karan Johar for this opportunity and shared a picture on his Instagram about the same.

The 2008 film Dostana starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra and went on to become a massive hit. The movie showed the story of two men pretending to be gay in order to rent a home for themselves. However, the two end up falling for the same girl. The movie also starred Bobby Deol, Boman Irani and Kirron Kher in supporting roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.