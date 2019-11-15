Dostana Clocks 11 Years, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan Share Throwback Posts
Dostana clocked its 11th year today and two of the film's lead actors Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra shared heartwarming posts to commemorate the day.
Abhishek posted a behind-the-scenes video, which had an amalgamation of all the humorous scenes the entire cast had shot together. The goofy video is full of bloopers. Check out the video here:
Wow! 11 yrs already… Good times, great memories. #Dostana @TheJohnAbraham @priyankachopra @Tarunmansukhani @karanjohar @KirronKherBJP @bomanirani @DoP_Bose @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani https://t.co/iELbpN1rxV
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 14, 2019
Priyanka Chopra too took to her Instagram and re-shared director Tarun Mansukhani's post. The video shows snippets from the movie.
View this post on Instagram
#11YearsOfDostana, a lifetime of memories & one incredible team to have worked with!!♥️♥️ @bachchan @priyankachopra @thejohnabraham @karanjohar @DharmaMovies A post shared by Tarun Mansukhani (@tarun_mansukhani) on
The plot revolves around two men who pretend to be a gay couple to be able to share an apartment with a girl. Eventually, both of them end up falling in love with her. The movie also starred John Abraham, Bobby Deol, Kirron Kher, Boman Irani and Sushmita Mukherjee. The movie grossed over Rs 871 million and became the 8th-highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year 2008.
Due to the fandom of the movie and plot, the movie got a sequel, which will star Kartik Aaryan, Jahnvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya in the lead roles. According to sources, the sequel will have Kartik and Jahnvi play brother and sister. The sequel recently went on floors in Amritsar and will release in the year 2020.
