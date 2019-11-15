Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dostana Clocks 11 Years, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan Share Throwback Posts

Released in the year 2008, Dostana became a hit for dealing with the sensitive topic of homosexuality in a light-hearted manner. A sequel of the movie starring Kartik Aaryan, Jahnvi kapoor and Lakshya is currently on the floors.

News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
Dostana Clocks 11 Years, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan Share Throwback Posts
Released in the year 2008, Dostana became a hit for dealing with the sensitive topic of homosexuality in a light-hearted manner. A sequel of the movie starring Kartik Aaryan, Jahnvi kapoor and Lakshya is currently on the floors.

Dostana clocked its 11th  year today and two of the film's lead actors Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra shared heartwarming posts to commemorate the day.

Abhishek posted a behind-the-scenes video, which had an amalgamation of all the humorous scenes the entire cast had shot together. The goofy video is full of bloopers. Check out the video here:

Priyanka Chopra too took to her Instagram and re-shared director Tarun Mansukhani's post. The video shows snippets from the movie. Priyanka Chopra Screenshot.  

Released in the year 2008, the movie became a hit for dealing with the concept of homosexuality in a light-hearted manner.

The plot revolves around two men who pretend to be a gay couple to be able to share an apartment with a girl. Eventually, both of them end up falling in love with her. The movie also starred John Abraham, Bobby Deol, Kirron Kher, Boman Irani and Sushmita Mukherjee. The movie grossed over Rs 871 million and became the 8th-highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year 2008.

Due to the fandom of the movie and plot, the movie got a sequel, which will star Kartik Aaryan, Jahnvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya in the lead roles. According to sources, the sequel will have Kartik and Jahnvi play brother and sister. The sequel recently went on floors in Amritsar and will release in the year 2020.

