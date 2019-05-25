Dothraki Leader Qhono from GoT is a Proud Malayali, Says Show Allowed Him to Reconnect with India

View this post on Instagram

From Womb to Tomb... THANKYOU @hbo and everyone involved. Can’t help but feel a little at a loss right now, I had just stopped living in a corridor when I booked @gameofthrones so it represents SUCH a transition in my life that I will always be so grateful for. GOT also allowed me to reconnect with my Indian heritage, it’s such an honour to be a part of so much pride, the hometown (Kerala) support has been so humbling so Thankyou to all of my malayali/Indian people. I hope those who haven’t watched the last episode enjoy it. Thankyou for all your support throughout the years, a production is only ever as successful as its fanbase Is passionate - you guys helped turn this show into the legacy its become and its an honour to be a part of that. S. 🖤💙 #got #finale #got8 #qhono #dothraki #malayalipride