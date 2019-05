Dothraki Leader Qhono from GoT is a Proud Malayali, Says Show Allowed Him to Reconnect with India

While the Dothraki horde from Game of Thrones may have been styled to look boorish and appear like their own different selves, one particular fighter, named Qhono, actually has his roots in Kerala, India.Apart from Indira Verma, who plays Ellaria Sand, Staz Nair (Qhono), who is a Russian-Indian actor and singer-songwriter, hails from Kerala, making it two for the nation to take pride over. It must be kept in mind that GoT has all-white lead cast and secondary characters, played by both men or women of colour, did not have very substantial roles until Missandei's entry into the show, portrayed by Fast and Furious actress Nathalie Emmanuel.Expressing his happiness over the show's successful run and eventual end, Nair took to Instagram and posted several pictures from his time on the sets of Game of Thrones. He can be seen riding horses, walking behind Tyrion Lannister, played by actor Peter Dinklage, and with other characters from the show.With Daenerys Targaryen in particular, Qhono's equation was bittersweet. In season 6, when she is captured by the Dothraki army, he whips her during her journey to Vaes Dothrak. But later when Daenerys burns the Khals, Qhono switches allegiance to the queen. In the finale season he dies, battling the white walkers.In a recently shared post on Instagram, Nair thanked Indian people for their support and love. See his note here:Spending his time on the sets, Nair also shared several other pics. Take a look here:Follow @News18Movies for more(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)