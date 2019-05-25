Dothraki Leader Qhono from GoT is a Proud Malayali, Says Show Allowed Him to Reconnect with India
The Dothrakis from Game of Thrones were led by actor Staz Nair, who hails from Kerala, India.
Image of Staz Nair, Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, Nathalie Emmanuel, courtesy of Instagram
Apart from Indira Verma, who plays Ellaria Sand, Staz Nair (Qhono), who is a Russian-Indian actor and singer-songwriter, hails from Kerala, making it two for the nation to take pride over. It must be kept in mind that GoT has all-white lead cast and secondary characters, played by both men or women of colour, did not have very substantial roles until Missandei's entry into the show, portrayed by Fast and Furious actress Nathalie Emmanuel.
Expressing his happiness over the show's successful run and eventual end, Nair took to Instagram and posted several pictures from his time on the sets of Game of Thrones. He can be seen riding horses, walking behind Tyrion Lannister, played by actor Peter Dinklage, and with other characters from the show.
With Daenerys Targaryen in particular, Qhono's equation was bittersweet. In season 6, when she is captured by the Dothraki army, he whips her during her journey to Vaes Dothrak. But later when Daenerys burns the Khals, Qhono switches allegiance to the queen. In the finale season he dies, battling the white walkers.
In a recently shared post on Instagram, Nair thanked Indian people for their support and love. See his note here:
View this post on Instagram
From Womb to Tomb... THANKYOU @hbo and everyone involved. Can’t help but feel a little at a loss right now, I had just stopped living in a corridor when I booked @gameofthrones so it represents SUCH a transition in my life that I will always be so grateful for. GOT also allowed me to reconnect with my Indian heritage, it’s such an honour to be a part of so much pride, the hometown (Kerala) support has been so humbling so Thankyou to all of my malayali/Indian people. I hope those who haven’t watched the last episode enjoy it. Thankyou for all your support throughout the years, a production is only ever as successful as its fanbase Is passionate - you guys helped turn this show into the legacy its become and its an honour to be a part of that. S. 🖤💙 #got #finale #got8 #qhono #dothraki #malayalipride
Spending his time on the sets, Nair also shared several other pics. Take a look here:
View this post on Instagram
Closest I’ve ever gotten to kissing royalty - other than my perpetual queen @klaraavernier obviously ;) Sidenote: this was the first proper scene I filmed on the show and I was absolutely pooing myself. Mainly because the scene started with me whipping Emilia with my non-throwing arm: Anyone tried throwing a ball with their weak arm? Do the math... 💁🏾♂️ P.S NOT LONG TILL SEASON 8. Buzzzzzzing. #got X
View this post on Instagram
Beautiful Humans! Buzzing to announce that I’ve just set-up my @cameo page! It’s a great new way to personalise gifts and takes the idea of autographs to a whole new level through a personalised video! Filming these videos is so much fun! I love being a part of people’s memories - weddings, birthdays or even just some simple advice - getting to interact with fans and having an opportunity to go that extra mile is something that never gets old for me, it truly is humbling - so get in touch with me at www.bookcameo.com/Qhonohedidnt and let’s have some fun! Although I’m outright saying no to stripping...maybe 😂😂😂 #cameofameo #QHONOhedidnt #QHOYEShedid #GOT
