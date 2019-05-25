Take the pledge to vote

Dothraki Leader Qhono from GoT is a Proud Malayali, Says Show Allowed Him to Reconnect with India

The Dothrakis from Game of Thrones were led by actor Staz Nair, who hails from Kerala, India.

May 25, 2019
Dothraki Leader Qhono from GoT is a Proud Malayali, Says Show Allowed Him to Reconnect with India
While the Dothraki horde from Game of Thrones may have been styled to look boorish and appear like their own different selves, one particular fighter, named Qhono, actually has his roots in Kerala, India.

Apart from Indira Verma, who plays Ellaria Sand, Staz Nair (Qhono), who is a Russian-Indian actor and singer-songwriter, hails from Kerala, making it two for the nation to take pride over. It must be kept in mind that GoT has all-white lead cast and secondary characters, played by both men or women of colour, did not have very substantial roles until Missandei's entry into the show, portrayed by Fast and Furious actress Nathalie Emmanuel.

Expressing his happiness over the show's successful run and eventual end, Nair took to Instagram and posted several pictures from his time on the sets of Game of Thrones. He can be seen riding horses, walking behind Tyrion Lannister, played by actor Peter Dinklage, and with other characters from the show.

With Daenerys Targaryen in particular, Qhono's equation was bittersweet. In season 6, when she is captured by the Dothraki army, he whips her during her journey to Vaes Dothrak. But later when Daenerys burns the Khals, Qhono switches allegiance to the queen. In the finale season he dies, battling the white walkers.

In a recently shared post on Instagram, Nair thanked Indian people for their support and love. See his note here:

View this post on Instagram

From Womb to Tomb... THANKYOU @hbo and everyone involved. Can’t help but feel a little at a loss right now, I had just stopped living in a corridor when I booked @gameofthrones so it represents SUCH a transition in my life that I will always be so grateful for. GOT also allowed me to reconnect with my Indian heritage, it’s such an honour to be a part of so much pride, the hometown (Kerala) support has been so humbling so Thankyou to all of my malayali/Indian people. I hope those who haven’t watched the last episode enjoy it. Thankyou for all your support throughout the years, a production is only ever as successful as its fanbase Is passionate - you guys helped turn this show into the legacy its become and its an honour to be a part of that. S. 🖤💙 #got #finale #got8 #qhono #dothraki #malayalipride

A post shared by STAZ NAIR. ♛ (@staz.nair) on



Spending his time on the sets, Nair also shared several other pics. Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram

Winterfella. ❤️💙 #got #got8

A post shared by STAZ NAIR. ♛ (@staz.nair) on









