Doting Aunt Saba Ali Khan Shares Pictures of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Member of the Pataudi royal clan, Saba Ali Khan is a doting aunt and her latest Instagram post is testament. The 45-year-old jewelry designer shared a picture on her social media handle on Wednesday that showed how she likes to keep picture frames in her house.

The post showed two picture frames, the one in the front shows Saba in a red and golden saree posing for the camera while the one peeking from the side is the picture frame of none other than Taimur Ali Khan. The four-year-old son of Saba’s younger brother Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan is certainly the apple of her eyes.

Captioning the picture, Saba wrote on Instagram that she has finally received a framed portrait of herself. She further wrote that she finallyfound a solo picture,but she is always surrounded by family. Saba also wrote that someone is peeking from a frame behind her portrait and she asked her followers to guess who they think it might be.

The followers commented on the post admiring Saba’s picture. One of the comments on the post read, “Your cute nephew Taimur trying to see the glimpse of her beautiful aunt."

However, that is not all, in the following Instagram posts, Saba shared some other photo frames from her family as well. On Wednesday, Saba also shared a picture of her three-year-old niece, Inaaya Kemmu. The picture frame showed the adorable daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu dressed in a pink frock. Captioning the picture, Saba described her as a perfection in pink. Being a loving aunt who loves to shower love on her nephews and nieces, Saba described Inaaya as a sweetie pie.

Saba has been on a family picture sharing spree. Some time ago, she had shared some rare photos from her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s 70th birthday, for which the whole family including Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had gathered.

