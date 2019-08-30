Double Date! Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Holidaying With Anil Kapoor and Wife Sunita
Farah Khan Kunder discloses where Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently vacationing.
Image courtesy: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently enjoying a picturesque vacation overlooking lush mountains and pretty lakes, glimpses of which they shared on social media. The location was not disclosed and it kept the internet guessing country the love birds vacationing in.
Now, Farah Khan Kunder took to Instagram and not only disclosed their location, but also revealed that Arjun and Malaika were on a double date with Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita.
She shared a video of the mountains and wrote, "When u can’t afford Viva Austria.. u come to Wai Maharashtra😂.. shout out to my rich friends @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @arjunkapoor @malaikaaroraofficial .. #FOMO #ravinehotel "
Take a look at the post shared by Farah Khan Kunder here:
Sunita Kapoor was soon to comment on this post, “And so speaks My very good friend who has been there 6 times.” It was interesting to see that the love birds Arjun-Malaika decided to click and upload pictures with the exact same view of the location on their social handles. Check them out:
View this post on Instagram
Stop, reflect and be grateful 🙏.... #wednesdaymusings💜 A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on
Stand still, take a moment, be grateful.
On work front, Arjun Kapoor will be soon seen in Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor will appear in movie Malang along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. He will also be seen in movie Takht helmed by Karan Johar.
