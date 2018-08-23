English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Double Feature: Natalie Portman to Play Twin Sisters in New Biopic, Will Also Direct Film
The Oscar-winning actress will simultaneously play the roles of both twin sisters -- duelling advice columnists Esther and Pauline Friedman -- who became embroiled in a bitter professional rivalry and were estranged for a period of time after Pauline began a similar, column titled 'Dear Abby', fashioned after Esther's column 'Ask Ann Landers'.
(Image: AP)
Natalie Portman has signed on to direct and star in an upcoming film about the Dear Abby-Ann Landers disputes, based on two famous siblings who became estranged over their competing newspaper advice columns in the 1950s.
