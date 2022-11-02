Double XL Movie Review: Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha Starrer is Extra Cliched

Have you ever found yourself in a ladies washroom on a Saturday night, bonding with strangers over break ups and good booze? You exchange some wild ideas and if you end up spending a little over 15 minutes, you might even exchange Instagram handles but then the night goes blur and you move on. Well, Double XL is based on this exact meeting but just that this night lasts almost two hours and things go blur even without alcohol.

Starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, Double XL revolves around two plus-sized women who are constantly reminded about their size when they want your attention on their dreams. Rajshri Trivedi (Huma Qureshi) is an aspiring sports presenter stuck in the narrow lanes of Meerut while her mother (Alka Kaushal) has other dreams for her. Embarking on her journey into her 30s, Rajshri has faced rejections from prospective suitors because she’s ‘a little too healthy’. She finally gets a call from her dream sports channel for an interview but they refuse to give her a chance because she doesn’t fit into the quintessential ‘perfect’ look.

While Rajshri tries to find a way to live her dreams, Saira Khanna (Sonakshi Sinha) has her life almost sorted. She is an individual fashion designer who is finding a way to make it big. In her case, she has a hinderance in the form of a shallow boyfriend who eventually cheats on her. While this doesn’t directly impact her professional life, she did depend on him to help her find a director for a life-changing project. With him out of the scene, Saira feels that her dreams could come crashing down.

Both the ladies find themselves in the washroom, bawling. Just as they exchange their life stories, it occurs to Saira that she could give a complete stranger — whose name she doesn’t even know until after she has agreed to work with her — the opportunity to direct her project while Rajshri could prove a point to the owner of the channel that rejected her. They are joined by a Tamil speaking cameraman who time and again reminds us that his Hindi is no good.

The trio lands in London and they crosses paths with Zaheer Iqbal’s Zoravar aka Zo aka Zu aka whatever you want to call him. They dive into not only making the project but also help Rajshri’s mission to teach the channel’s head a lesson into play. Are they successful in achieving their dreams? I’ll let you watch and decide.

However, I don’t think you need to watch the whole film to realise the ending because the film is that damn predictable. The cliche-ridden script, which plays on the stereotype of women tackling not only the issues of their size but also fighting for their dreams, is something you might have watched even in a YouTube skit at this point. The big screen offers an opportunity to delve deeper into the issues but director Satram Ramani doesn’t seem to be wanting to go beyond just scratching the surface. The film is based on ‘happy coincidences’ that take place a little too often for the women.

The first half spends more time in establishing the supposed plot than actually getting to the point of the film. The story truly comes into play an hour-and-a-half into the film when you might find yourself setting the phone aside and paying attention to the screen.

The flawed script also results in bad performances. Sonakshi, with her distracting lip piercing, fails to evoke empathy for her or even root for her. On the other hand, Huma saves the film to an extent with her convincing play as a small town girl struggling to keep her hopes alive. Zaheer oscillates between a wannabe Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan from the ’90s as he tries to woo Sonakshi in the film which was sour to the eye after a point.

By the time the film came to an end, I found myself revisiting the episode of Masaba Masaba when Masaba Gupta realises that she now wants to make outfits for people of all sizes. I connected with that half episode more than the whole of Double XL.

