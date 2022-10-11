Double XL: Shikhar Dhawan Gears Up for His Acting Debut in Huma Qureshi Starrer

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the best players in the Indian cricket team . Dhawan was the leading run-scorer for India. He also became the first player in the history of IPL to score two back-to-back centuries. He was awarded the ‘Player of the Tournament’ for his exploits in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Now after proving his mettle as a trailblazing cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan is eyeing a special debut appearance in Bollywood with the upcoming film ‘Double XL’.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Dhawan revealed that he couldn’t say no to this opportunity since it was conveying an essential message to society. He shared, “As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. This is a lovely message for the whole society, and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what.”

Directed by Satram Ramani, Double XL is a film that would depict the journey of two plus-size women Rajshree Trivedi from Meerut and Saira Khanna from New Delhi as they navigate society’s beauty standards in the pits of body shaming. It will feature Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles along with other popular faces like Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. Bankrolled collectively by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz, the film is slated to release on November 4. Not only that, ‘Double XL’ will see a Box Office clash with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer hooror-comedy Phone-Bhoot.

