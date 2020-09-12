DownloadHub.com Lets You Download Bollywood and Hollywood Films but It is Breach of Privacy

Entertainment industry loses approximately USD 2.8 billion every year due to piracy, suggests reports. Infamous for providing Bollywood and Hindi dubbed films for free, DownloadHub.com leaks copyrighted content, especially films and television shows before or during their release dates. The site has a huge collection of free to download Bollywood, Hollywood, Dual Audio and Hindi dubbed films.

What DownloadHub.com offers?

The homepage of DownloadHub.com offers good-quality and newly-added Hollywood and Bollywood films. While the pirated films are quickly uploaded in theatre print, they are later replaced by HD quality films within a few weeks.

DownloadHub.com offers films illegally in a variety of qualities including 360p, 7800, HD, 1080p. What makes it immensely popular is that it provides a user with 300 MB films which makes downloading easier and data saving. It also provides a Dual Audio feature where you can download free dual audio movies and enjoy the films as per their language preference.

Recent leaks on DownloadHub include Chhapaak, Dear Comrade, War, Arjun Patiala, Gullyboy, Good Newwz, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Lion King, John Wick 3, Dabangg 3 and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, among others.

Not just this, it has also leaked a few most watched television serials like Naagin 4 and Indian Idol 11 on its website.

Is it piracy if you are downloading films from DownloadHub.com?

Piracy has been affecting box office collection of movies across the world leading to a decrease in the number of movie theatres going to see films at cinema halls. A number of OTT platforms too face a lot of losses due to piracy websites leaking their content, leading to lesser subscriptions for them.

However, privacy is a punishable offence. According to Indian piracy laws, punishment for a person being convicted for their first such time offence is a jail term for six months which may go up to three years. They can also be fined a sum between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakhs.

Also, under the 2019 Cinematograph Act, recording a movie without written consent from a producer is also a punishable offence.

However, sites like DownloadHub manage to function by continuously creating domain extensions from .com, .info, .un, .in, .uk and more to sidetrack efforts made by the government to stop piracy.