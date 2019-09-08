Dr Bhupen Hazarika Birth Anniversary: 5 Songs by the Maestro One Must Listen To

Legendary music maestro Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, who was fondly known as Sudhakantha, meaning nightingale was a professional singer, composer, lyricist and music director. He was an inspirational personality for the youth of Assam and India for his intellect mindset, creative talent as a poet, lyricist, singer-musician, and the rare debonair that he used to carry along with him.

Dr. Hazarika was honoured with National Award, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and above all, the Bharat Ratna, which is the highest civilian award of India.

Today, September 8, marks the 93rd birth anniversary of this legend. So on his birthday, let’s go through his best works for the Hindi music industry.

Dil Hoom Hoom Kare

This song beautifully captures the essence of the movie Rudaali. Shanichari is in love with the 'thakur', but social and cultural norms would never let them be together. The lines 'teri oonchi atari', is one of the most touching lines describing their caste and social differences.

Ganga Behti Ho Kyun

This song has its origin in Paul Robson’s Old Man River. Dr Hazarika rendered this song into Assamese, then into Bangla, and finally into Hindi.

Gaja Gamini

This song was composed for the film by the same name released in 2000. It’s about a mysterious figure called "Gaja Gamini", who inspires, arouses, and confuses the common man.

Main Aur Mera Saaya

This is a beautiful composition by the legend. In the song, he talks about enjoying solitude.

Hu Hu Pagal

This melodious song by Dr. Hazarika is from the 2001 film Daman starring Raveena Tandon.

