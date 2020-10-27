News18 Logo

Dr Rajasekhar Weaned Off Non-invasive Ventilator and Is Stable: Hospital

Dr Rajasekhar Weaned Off Non-invasive Ventilator and Is Stable: Hospital

Covid-19 positive Telugu actor Dr Rajasekhar is currrently stable and has been weaned off of non-invasive ventilator.

South star Dr Rajasekhar is currently undergoing treatment at the Citi Neuro Centre hospital in Hyderabad after being infected with the coronavirus. While his wife Jeevitha Rajasekhar and children have recovered, he is gradually recovering with the help of plasma therapy.

The hospital released a health bulletin giving an update about his condition. The statement reads, "The actor is currently being weaned off non-invasive ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit. He received plasma therapy and CYTOSORB device therapy as a part of his ongoing treatment."

"His clinical condition is better. He is responding to treatment and continues to be closely monitored by our clinical team," it further read.

Recently, his daughter Shivathmika refuted claims on Twitter that her father is critical. She wrote, “Dear All, Nanna's fight with covid has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard. We believe that it is your prayers, love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going. I am here asking you, to pray for Nanna's speedy recovery! With your love, he'll come out stronger.”

She also wrote, "But please know, he is not critical.. he is stable and getting better! We just need your prayers and positivity. Thank you once again. Do not panic. Please do not spread fake news."

Rajasekhar is most known for his works in films like Magaadu and Anna, both of which earned him Filmfare Awards Best actor - Telugu.


