Dr Sethuraman, Actor and Dermatologist, Passes Away

Tamil actor and dermatologist Dr Sethuraman passed away due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Chennai on March 26 (Thursday). The actor was best known for his role in 2013’s movie Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya.

He was only 36 when he succumbed to the stroke.

After the success of Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, Sethuraman appeared in three more Tamil films –Vaaliba Raja in 2016, Sakka Podu Podu Raja in 2017 and 50/50 in 2019. He also appeared in a TV show.

Sethuraman was working as a full-time dermatologist at his personal clinic in Chennai called ‘Zi Clinic’ that provides skin and cosmetology-related services.

Sethuraman ventured into the Tamil film industry, owing to his friendship with actor Santhanam. He is survived by a wife and a child.

Kollywood actor Sathish expressed his condolences on the doctor’s sudden demise on Twitter. He wrote, “Sad news. Actor and doctor Sedhuraman passed away a few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. Rest in Peace."

Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP pic.twitter.com/SIlkfQ1qm2 — Sathish (@actorsathish) March 26, 2020

Several other celebrities, patients and fans extended condolences on hearing the news of Sethuraman's demise.

Totally shocking to know a very young Dr.#Sethuraman passing away due to heart attack. Very cruel end at this young age. #RIP Sethuraman. Sad ☹️☹️☹️ pic.twitter.com/mo2EtHgRxp — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) March 26, 2020

Incidentally saw #KannaLadduThinnaAasiya yesterday out of boredom. Saw his interviews on #Corona too. Has a small daughter. Life is uncertain, scary! Hari Om Shanti Dr.Sethuraman! https://t.co/uYe6SkJQLK — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) March 26, 2020

Actor & Dermatologist Dr.SethuRaman (Kanna Laddu Thinga Aasaya Fame ) passed away in Cardiac arrest . RIP sir still can’t beleive !!! pic.twitter.com/tFxfJGJoGl — K@ss!m A@z!m〽️ (@AazimKassim) March 26, 2020

Was regularly watching his videos and its hard to believe cardiac comes at this age.. RIP Dermatologist, Actor Sethuraman (35) pic.twitter.com/ebTbAS6RqW — Insplag (@CcInfilmin) March 26, 2020

Really shocking to hear this sad news ! Doctor & Actor #SethuRaman bro is no more I'm his regular client! Such a Great human being and top doctor in city Nalla postive ah pesuvaru

I can't digest pic.twitter.com/LWpsgzZRBU — TSK (@tsk_actor) March 26, 2020

Extremely shattered, I cannot tolerate this lose. He is one of the most beautiful human being I know. I cannot believe this.

My deepest condolence to his family. So unfair man, life is so uncertain. Please let’s take a moment to pray for his family. RIP Doc #Sethuraman pic.twitter.com/JU4rtjH7Xa — Nivedhithaa Sathish (@nivedhithaa_Sat) March 26, 2020

Dr Sethuraman had also recently spoken on the preventive measures regarding the coronavirus. In the awareness video, he can be seen speaking of the symptoms of COVID-19 and how staying at home was the best remedy now.

