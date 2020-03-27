MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Dr Sethuraman, Actor and Dermatologist, Passes Away

Dr Sethuraman

Dr Sethuraman

Dr Sethuraman ventured into the Tamil film industry, owing to his friendship with actor Santhanam. He is survived by his wife and a child.

Share this:

Tamil actor and dermatologist Dr Sethuraman passed away due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Chennai on March 26 (Thursday). The actor was best known for his role in 2013’s movie Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya.

He was only 36 when he succumbed to the stroke.

After the success of Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, Sethuraman appeared in three more Tamil films –Vaaliba Raja in 2016, Sakka Podu Podu Raja in 2017 and 50/50 in 2019. He also appeared in a TV show.

Sethuraman was working as a full-time dermatologist at his personal clinic in Chennai called ‘Zi Clinic’ that provides skin and cosmetology-related services.

Sethuraman ventured into the Tamil film industry, owing to his friendship with actor Santhanam. He is survived by a wife and a child.

Kollywood actor Sathish expressed his condolences on the doctor’s sudden demise on Twitter. He wrote, “Sad news. Actor and doctor Sedhuraman passed away a few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. Rest in Peace."

Several other celebrities, patients and fans extended condolences on hearing the news of Sethuraman's demise.

Dr Sethuraman had also recently spoken on the preventive measures regarding the coronavirus. In the awareness video, he can be seen speaking of the symptoms of COVID-19 and how staying at home was the best remedy now.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story