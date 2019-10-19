Dr Zeus Accuses Bala Makers of Remaking His Hit Song 'Don't Be Shy' Without Permission
British-born-Indian music composer Dr Zeus has called out the makers of Bala for using his hit numbers Don't Be Shy and Kangna Tera Ni without his knowledge.
Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, seems to be constantly mired in controversies. Following issues with its trailer, which seemed similar to the Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chaman, the first song released by the makers, which has recreated Dr Zeus' hit Don't Be Shy, has been accused of copyright infringement.
Dr Zeus has called out the makers of Bala and rapper Badshah for using his hit numbers Don't Be Shy and Kangna Tera Ni without his knowledge. The British-born-Indian music composer, singer and music producer took to Twitter to clear his stand and wrote, "Are u guys taking the piss @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don't b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys b riding off ma old hits & fuckin them up??? Ya need to get original. My lawyers will b in touch."
A number of fans too came to comment on Dr Zeus' tweet, stating that the new song is indeed a "Clean rip off."
Here's what they wrote:
Proper piss take bro. The beat and melody is over 15yrs old i heard it when it was just an idea with some Tupac bars Zeus layed on in Shehzads car 😂 thats how i know! baby doll saga part 2!! Credit the man where credit is due @sonymusicindia @Its_Badshah frauds!— Asif Hanif (@n3efy) October 18, 2019
Badshah is clearly in different zone. I had so much respect for this man. Bhai paise kamao par uski bhi koi limit hoti hai na. Thank god for the real rap artist in India. Underground is way better then this main stream commercial rappers.— Pratik Thakur (@pratikthakur3) October 18, 2019
How did they not buy the rights and do this like the others do? What genius thought oh that's a great track let's grab it n add a few all things n go. This 2019 you cant steal others work and get away with it! Incompetence and plain wrong. Sorry you're going through this— Summaya Safaa (@SummayaSafaa) October 18, 2019
Sung by Badshah and Shalmali Kholgade, the first song from Bala, Don't Be Shy, has music by Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics of the song have been recreated by Mellow D and Badshah.
In the song, Ayushmann can be seen as a bald man who sports a wig. A visibly dusky Bhumi Pednekar can be seen grooving alongside him, but he eventually is attracted towards a fair-skinned Yami Gautam, who makes an exit as soon as his wig falls off.
The film, which is slated to hit theatres on November 7, also stars Javed Jafferi, Saurabh Shukla and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Set in Kanpur, the film follows a man who is suffering from baldness and his lack of confidence for it, paired with societal pressure.
Watch the song here:
