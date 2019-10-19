Take the pledge to vote

Dr Zeus Accuses Bala Makers of Remaking His Hit Song 'Don't Be Shy' Without Permission

British-born-Indian music composer Dr Zeus has called out the makers of Bala for using his hit numbers Don't Be Shy and Kangna Tera Ni without his knowledge.

Trending Desk

October 19, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, seems to be constantly mired in controversies. Following issues with its trailer, which seemed similar to the Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chaman, the first song released by the makers, which has recreated Dr Zeus' hit Don't Be Shy, has been accused of copyright infringement.

Dr Zeus has called out the makers of Bala and rapper Badshah for using his hit numbers Don't Be Shy and Kangna Tera Ni without his knowledge. The British-born-Indian music composer, singer and music producer took to Twitter to clear his stand and wrote, "Are u guys taking the piss @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don't b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys b riding off ma old hits & fuckin them up??? Ya need to get original. My lawyers will b in touch."

A number of fans too came to comment on Dr Zeus' tweet, stating that the new song is indeed a "Clean rip off."

Here's what they wrote:

Sung by Badshah and Shalmali Kholgade, the first song from Bala, Don't Be Shy, has music by Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics of the song have been recreated by Mellow D and Badshah.

In the song, Ayushmann can be seen as a bald man who sports a wig. A visibly dusky Bhumi Pednekar can be seen grooving alongside him, but he eventually is attracted towards a fair-skinned Yami Gautam, who makes an exit as soon as his wig falls off.

The film, which is slated to hit theatres on November 7, also stars Javed Jafferi, Saurabh Shukla and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Set in Kanpur, the film follows a man who is suffering from baldness and his lack of confidence for it, paired with societal pressure.

Watch the song here:

