Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to Release in Hindi On August 26th; Read Deets…

Sony Pictures Entertainment India announces the Hindi theatrical release for Crunchyroll’s ‘Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO’ in India! This marks the first time ever that Dragon Ball Super will be dubbed in Hindi for theatres in India.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India announces the release of Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO in Hindi across Indian theatres! Apart from English, the latest movie installment belonging to one of the world’s biggest blockbuster franchises, Dragon Ball Super, will now also be dubbed in Hindi for the first time ever for theatres and available to Indian audiences on August 26. The movie also marks the first truly global theatrical release for Crunchyroll (excluding Japan) and the widest co-distributed with Sony Pictures International.

In a bid to ensure wider presence for the movie, Sony Pictures Entertainment India will go all out to release Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO across 500 screens in the country.

The voice cast for the film include Sanchit Wartak (Son Gohan), Ankur Jhaveri (Son Goku), Rajashrie Sharma (Son Goten, Bulma), Shailendra Pandey (Piccolo), Prasad Barve (Vegeta), Mayur Vyas (Krillin), Anshul Saxena (Trunks), Parighna (Videl), Neshma Chemburkar (Pan), Shanoor Mirza (Dr. Hedo), Yudhvir Dahiya (Gamma 1), Rajesh Shukla (Gamma 2), Pawan Kalra (Magenta) and Uplaksk Kochchar (Carmine).

The second movie in the Dragon Ball Super franchise, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO will release in theatres across India on August 26, 2022. Internationally, the film will be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO official synopsis reads, “The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!”

The film, with full commitment and deep involvement from Dragon Ball’s original creator Akira Toriyama, has the legendary manga creator behind the film’s original story, screenplay and character design.

Additionally, the film will be directed by Tetsuro Kodama and the Japanese voice actors for the film include Masako Nozawa (Son Goku, Son Gohan, and Son Goten), Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo), Aya Hisakawa (Bulma), Ryo Horikawa (Vegeta), Mayumi Tanaka (Krillin), Takeshi Kusao (Trunks), Yuko Minaguchi (Videl), Yuko Minaguchi (Pan), Miyu Irino (Dr. Hedo), Hiroshi Kamiya (Gamma 1), Mamoru Miyano (Gamma 2), Volcano Ota (Magenta), and Ryota Takeuchi (Carmine).

The Dragon Ball phenomena began in 1984 when Japan’s well-known manga from Akira Toriyama premiered in Shueisha’s “Weekly Shonen Jump” – becoming a top ranked title throughout its 10 and a half years of publication. Since then, the manga’s popularity has continued to grow with an astonishing record of 260 million copies sold worldwide and counting. And with Dragon Ball’s ever-increasing popularity, it has expanded beyond manga to include TV animation, movies, games and merchandising. Now 38 years after the launch of the original manga, Dragon Ball continues to evolve and will reach new heights starting with this new large-scale movie.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here