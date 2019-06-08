Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Drake and Chris Brown Collaborate for a New Track ‘No Guidance’

After much speculation, Chris Brown and Drake have finally dropped their new track 'No Guidance'.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 8, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
Drake and Chris Brown Collaborate for a New Track 'No Guidance'
Image courtesy: Chris Brown/ Instagram
After much speculation, Chris Brown and Drake have finally dropped their new track No Guidance, which became hit within seconds of its release. The rumours around their collaboration started making rounds when Chris, 30, and Drake, 32, posed for a selfie together on June 5. Posting the picture on the Twitter handle, Chris wrote, “SUMMER TIME BOUT TO GET ALOT HOTTER!” On Saturday, Chris posted a cover of the album ‘No Guidance’, collaborated by him and Drake, which he posted with the caption, “RELEASES TODAY!!!!!!! SUMMER HAS OFFICIALLY STARTED!!!!”

Rapper Drake, who is not on Twitter, took to Instagram to share the album cover with the caption, “Flew the coup at 17 no guidance. Breezy x The Boy”

The new track ‘No Guidance’ is one of the 37 songs from Brown’s new album, Indigo. The album also has collaborated work from other artists including Juicy J, H.E.R., Lil Jon, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne and more. While the full album will be dropped on June 28, this new track has already stolen the thunder on the internet today.

Interestingly, both Chris Brown and Drake have dated Rihanna in the past. The ex-lovers of Rihanna, who has a long spat over the ex-girlfriend, have finally joined hands. They also had a vicious 2012 nightclub brawl over Rihanna that included bottles being thrown across the venue. However, both the singers made up last year following their longstanding feud.

