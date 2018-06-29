GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Drake Confirms He Has A Son with Former French Star Sophie Brussaux.

The 31-year-old rapper confirmed the news in the album which was released just before midnight Thursday on Apple Music.

IANS

Updated:June 29, 2018, 1:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Drake Confirms He Has A Son with Former French Star Sophie Brussaux.
(Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Los Angeles: Rapper Drake has confirmed on his new double album Scorpion that he fathered a child with former French adult-film star Sophie Brussaux.

The 31-year-old rapper confirmed the news in the album which was released just before midnight Thursday on Apple Music, reports people.com.

In his track Emotionless, the Candian declares "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid."

"Breaking' news in my life I don't run to the blogs/The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call," he added.

Drake then seemingly addresses his relationship with his son's mother by referencing Michael Jackson's hit Billie Jean in the song March 14.

"She's not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine/ Sandi used to tell me all it takes it one time, and all it took was one time/ S-, we only met two times, two times," he raps, referring to his mother Sandi Graham.

"I used to challenge my parents on every album/ Now I'm embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent/ Always promised the family unit/ I wanted it to be different because I've been through it."

On the track, Drake confirms his son was born October 11 and says he celebrated in Miami when the DNA test confirmed he was the little boy's father, reports people.com.

However, Drake also reveals while he rushed out and bought a crib for his son, he has only met the boy once at Christmas time.

Rumors regarding Drake's son re-emerged last month when Pusha T released a track called The Story of Adidon, in which he alleged Drake had a secret love child he was keeping under wraps and refused to acknowledge.

"You are hiding a child, let that boy come home," Pusha raps on the track, claiming Drake is playing border patrol.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery