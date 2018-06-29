English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Drake Confirms He Has A Son with Former French Star Sophie Brussaux.
The 31-year-old rapper confirmed the news in the album which was released just before midnight Thursday on Apple Music.
(Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Los Angeles: Rapper Drake has confirmed on his new double album Scorpion that he fathered a child with former French adult-film star Sophie Brussaux.
The 31-year-old rapper confirmed the news in the album which was released just before midnight Thursday on Apple Music, reports people.com.
In his track Emotionless, the Candian declares "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid."
"Breaking' news in my life I don't run to the blogs/The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call," he added.
Drake then seemingly addresses his relationship with his son's mother by referencing Michael Jackson's hit Billie Jean in the song March 14.
"She's not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine/ Sandi used to tell me all it takes it one time, and all it took was one time/ S-, we only met two times, two times," he raps, referring to his mother Sandi Graham.
"I used to challenge my parents on every album/ Now I'm embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent/ Always promised the family unit/ I wanted it to be different because I've been through it."
On the track, Drake confirms his son was born October 11 and says he celebrated in Miami when the DNA test confirmed he was the little boy's father, reports people.com.
However, Drake also reveals while he rushed out and bought a crib for his son, he has only met the boy once at Christmas time.
Rumors regarding Drake's son re-emerged last month when Pusha T released a track called The Story of Adidon, in which he alleged Drake had a secret love child he was keeping under wraps and refused to acknowledge.
"You are hiding a child, let that boy come home," Pusha raps on the track, claiming Drake is playing border patrol.
Also Watch
The 31-year-old rapper confirmed the news in the album which was released just before midnight Thursday on Apple Music, reports people.com.
In his track Emotionless, the Candian declares "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid."
"Breaking' news in my life I don't run to the blogs/The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call," he added.
Drake then seemingly addresses his relationship with his son's mother by referencing Michael Jackson's hit Billie Jean in the song March 14.
"She's not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine/ Sandi used to tell me all it takes it one time, and all it took was one time/ S-, we only met two times, two times," he raps, referring to his mother Sandi Graham.
"I used to challenge my parents on every album/ Now I'm embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent/ Always promised the family unit/ I wanted it to be different because I've been through it."
On the track, Drake confirms his son was born October 11 and says he celebrated in Miami when the DNA test confirmed he was the little boy's father, reports people.com.
However, Drake also reveals while he rushed out and bought a crib for his son, he has only met the boy once at Christmas time.
Rumors regarding Drake's son re-emerged last month when Pusha T released a track called The Story of Adidon, in which he alleged Drake had a secret love child he was keeping under wraps and refused to acknowledge.
"You are hiding a child, let that boy come home," Pusha raps on the track, claiming Drake is playing border patrol.
Also Watch
-
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Batshuayi's Celebratory Kick Comes Back to Bite Him
- Priyanka and Nick Jonas Leave India Hand in Hand; Watch Video
- Drake Confirms He Has A Son with Former French Star Sophie Brussaux.
- Salman Khan to Reunite With Sanjay Leela Bhansali After 11 Years For Inshallah?
- POLL | Should India Stick to Same Playing XI for Second Ireland T20I or Give Rested Players a Chance?