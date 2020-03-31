Drake Introduces the World to His Son Adonis, Shares Pics

For a long time, singer and rapper Drake has managed to stay secretive about his personal life. However, the quarantine time in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic seems to be a tough period for the Canadian rap star, who is tremendously missing his family.

On Monday, Drake shared a series of family photos, which also included a glimpse of his two-year-old Adonis. Interestingly, this is the first time when Drake has shared Adonis’ pics on any social media platform.

The star rapper wrote a long post, concluding it with, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends.” Drake also mentioned that he “can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite."

Drake's post also talked about how one should “be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others.” He talked about believing and focusing on the inner light. “Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild (sic)."

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, shares the two-year-old with former porn star Sophie Brussaux.

Soon after the 33-year-old rapper shared the emotional note, Sophie also posted a series of pictures of their family. Needless to say, Adonis looks quite cute and happy being around his parents.

Sophie announced Adonis’ birth back in October 2017, but Drake preferred to keep it a secret. However, in his 2018’s track Emotionless, Drake hinted about fathering a child.

