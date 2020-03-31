Drake Introduces the World to His Son Adonis, Shares Pics

For a long time, singer and rapper Drake has managed to stay secretive about his personal life. However, the quarantine time in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic seems to be a tough period for the Canadian rap star, who is tremendously missing his family.
On Monday, Drake shared a series of family photos, which also included a glimpse of his two-year-old Adonis. Interestingly, this is the first time when Drake has shared Adonis’ pics on any social media platform.
The star rapper wrote a long post, concluding it with, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends.” Drake also mentioned that he “can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite."
Drake's post also talked about how one should “be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others.” He talked about believing and focusing on the inner light. “Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild (sic)."
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.
Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, shares the two-year-old with former porn star Sophie Brussaux.
Soon after the 33-year-old rapper shared the emotional note, Sophie also posted a series of pictures of their family. Needless to say, Adonis looks quite cute and happy being around his parents.
« Vivons heureux, vivons cachés » ...mais un peu d’amour dans ce monde de brutes, ça fait du bien. Je remercie Dieu tous les jours pour ma merveilleuse famille et mes amis, qui sont aussi ma famille même sans partager le même sang, et je vous souhaite à tous autant de bonheur et d’amour, de garder vos proches dans votre cœur en cette période difficile, qui aura une fin, on en ressortira tous plus forts. Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world . PS : all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired...but Adonis’s parents are really blonde
Sophie announced Adonis’ birth back in October 2017, but Drake preferred to keep it a secret. However, in his 2018’s track Emotionless, Drake hinted about fathering a child.
