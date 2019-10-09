Drake's Father Alleges He Falsely Painted Him As Absent Parent, Rapper Responds
Speaking with Nick Cannon on his radio show, Graham said after he confronted him, the rapper admitted to lying about their troubled relationship.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Bryan R Smith)
Drake's father Dennis Graham says he is distressed that the rapper is selling his music by labeling him as an absent father.
Speaking with Nick Cannon on his radio show, Graham said after he confronted him, the rapper admitted to lying about their troubled relationship.
"I had a conversation with + about that. I have always been with Drake. I talk to him, if not every day.
"And we really got into a deep conversation about that. I said, Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me, man? Like, this is not cool. And he goes, Dad, it sells records. I said, Ok well, cool," Graham told Cannon.
He was alluding to the lyrics of rapper's song Look What You've Done from his album Take Care.
In the song, Drake raps, "And my father living in Memphis now, he can't come this way/Over some minor charges and child support/That just wasn't paid, damn/Boo-hoo, sad story Black American dad story."
The rapper responded to his father by posting a statement on his Instagram story.
"Woke up today so hurt man. My father will say anything to anyone that's willing to listen to him," Drake said.
"It's sad when family gets like this, but what can we really do that's the people we are stuck with. Every bar I ever spit was the truth. And the truth is hard for some people to accept," he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here is How You Can Still Make Free Calls From Your Jio Phone to All Your Friends
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 9 Written Updates: In an Ugly Spat, Rashami, Sidharth Hurl Taunts at Each Other
- #TrueLove: ISL Launches Campaign for Football Fans ahead of New Season
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2, Exploding Gas Cans and Ledge Grab
- Apple macOS Catalina Rolls Out And is Great News For Gamers And Everyone Else