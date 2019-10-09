Take the pledge to vote

Drake's Father Alleges He Falsely Painted Him As Absent Parent, Rapper Responds

Speaking with Nick Cannon on his radio show, Graham said after he confronted him, the rapper admitted to lying about their troubled relationship.

IANS

Updated:October 9, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Bryan R Smith)

Drake's father Dennis Graham says he is distressed that the rapper is selling his music by labeling him as an absent father.

Speaking with Nick Cannon on his radio show, Graham said after he confronted him, the rapper admitted to lying about their troubled relationship.

"I had a conversation with + about that. I have always been with Drake. I talk to him, if not every day.

"And we really got into a deep conversation about that. I said, Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me, man? Like, this is not cool. And he goes, Dad, it sells records. I said, Ok well, cool," Graham told Cannon.

He was alluding to the lyrics of rapper's song Look What You've Done from his album Take Care.

In the song, Drake raps, "And my father living in Memphis now, he can't come this way/Over some minor charges and child support/That just wasn't paid, damn/Boo-hoo, sad story Black American dad story."

The rapper responded to his father by posting a statement on his Instagram story.

"Woke up today so hurt man. My father will say anything to anyone that's willing to listen to him," Drake said.

"It's sad when family gets like this, but what can we really do that's the people we are stuck with. Every bar I ever spit was the truth. And the truth is hard for some people to accept," he added.

