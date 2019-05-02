Drake's Shoutout to Arya Stark at Billboard Music Awards Has Left Fans Divided
As Drake took the Billboard stage to accept the award for top 200 album, he praised Arya Stark for doing the deed in Game of Thrones' latest episode.
Image: Drake/Instagram, HBO/Game of Thrones
Her skills and grit have garnered praise from fans like very few characters before her, especially in GoT. In a recent move, love seems to be poring in from musician-rapper Drake, who gave a shoutout to Arya while making his acceptance speech at the Billboard Music Awards. As Drake took the stage to accept the award for top Billboard 200 album on Wednesday night, he thanked his mother in an emotionally overwhelming speech. However, before going off stage, he smirked and said, "Shout-out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week, ayy!"
The crowd erupted with enthusiasm on hearing this. See Drake mentioning Arya in his acceptance speech here:
Drake really just shouted out Arya in his acceptance speech at the BBMAs , her power is unmatched pic.twitter.com/bMJIExh92Q— . | (@livelovebread) May 2, 2019
Twitter was fast to pour in with reactions. See some comments to Drake's speech here:
drake literally just said "shout out to arya stark for putting in that work last week" in his acceptance speech and i've honestly never seen the billboard music awards before but it is now my favorite one— Jamie (@Jmw3iss) May 2, 2019
When drake said “shout out to arya stark for putting in that work last week” I felt that 😂— k. (@OfficiallKelsey) May 2, 2019
I just have this strong feeling that Drake’s next hit is going to have some Game of Thrones reference lyric about Arya Stark.. it’s something he would do— sad naruto flute (@FaithRies) May 2, 2019
Some fans were not so happy with Drake mentioning Arya. They were led to believe that Arya's death in the coming episodes is certain, as Drake has jinxed her. See some contrary reactions here:
Great now Arya dies next episode thanks a lot drake https://t.co/CpFQbtrPot— Mckyle Goulden (@Goulden89) May 2, 2019
Drake just thanked Arya Stark at the #BillboardMusicAwards ... which sadly means Arya Stark is dead. Drake is the biggest jinx in all of media.— DJ Valentine (@TryingToBeDJV) May 2, 2019
When someone says the Drake curse is real, and Arya Stark is next: #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/SziTagRfnA— Alyssa Doyle Labare (@lysslabare) May 2, 2019
Curse or not, Drake's speech was certainly a big moment for GoT and popular culture.
