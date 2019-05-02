Drake's Shoutout to Arya Stark at Billboard Music Awards Has Left Fans Divided

Drake really just shouted out Arya in his acceptance speech at the BBMAs , her power is unmatched pic.twitter.com/bMJIExh92Q — . | (@livelovebread) May 2, 2019

drake literally just said "shout out to arya stark for putting in that work last week" in his acceptance speech and i've honestly never seen the billboard music awards before but it is now my favorite one — Jamie (@Jmw3iss) May 2, 2019

When drake said “shout out to arya stark for putting in that work last week” I felt that 😂 — k. (@OfficiallKelsey) May 2, 2019

I just have this strong feeling that Drake’s next hit is going to have some Game of Thrones reference lyric about Arya Stark.. it’s something he would do — sad naruto flute (@FaithRies) May 2, 2019

Great now Arya dies next episode thanks a lot drake https://t.co/CpFQbtrPot — Mckyle Goulden (@Goulden89) May 2, 2019

Drake just thanked Arya Stark at the #BillboardMusicAwards ... which sadly means Arya Stark is dead. Drake is the biggest jinx in all of media. — DJ Valentine (@TryingToBeDJV) May 2, 2019

When someone says the Drake curse is real, and Arya Stark is next: #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/SziTagRfnA — Alyssa Doyle Labare (@lysslabare) May 2, 2019