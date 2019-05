Drake's Shoutout to Arya Stark at Billboard Music Awards Has Left Fans Divided

Drake really just shouted out Arya in his acceptance speech at the BBMAs , her power is unmatched pic.twitter.com/bMJIExh92Q — . | (@livelovebread) May 2, 2019

drake literally just said "shout out to arya stark for putting in that work last week" in his acceptance speech and i've honestly never seen the billboard music awards before but it is now my favorite one — Jamie (@Jmw3iss) May 2, 2019

When drake said “shout out to arya stark for putting in that work last week” I felt that 😂 — k. (@OfficiallKelsey) May 2, 2019

I just have this strong feeling that Drake’s next hit is going to have some Game of Thrones reference lyric about Arya Stark.. it’s something he would do — sad naruto flute (@FaithRies) May 2, 2019

Great now Arya dies next episode thanks a lot drake https://t.co/CpFQbtrPot — Mckyle Goulden (@Goulden89) May 2, 2019

Drake just thanked Arya Stark at the #BillboardMusicAwards ... which sadly means Arya Stark is dead. Drake is the biggest jinx in all of media. — DJ Valentine (@TryingToBeDJV) May 2, 2019

When someone says the Drake curse is real, and Arya Stark is next: #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/SziTagRfnA — Alyssa Doyle Labare (@lysslabare) May 2, 2019

During the course of Game of Thrones' eight seasons, Arya Stark, portrayed by Maisie Williams, has traveled from being an innocent girl to the skilful assassin that she demonstrated to be in the latest episode of the final season. In The Long Night, Arya delightfully surprised everyone when, in a moment of tension and suspense, she killed off the Night King and in turn destroyed his fleet of the dead. Crisis averted with a deft switch of hands.Her skills and grit have garnered praise from fans like very few characters before her, especially in GoT. In a recent move, love seems to be poring in from musician-rapper Drake, who gave a shoutout to Arya while making his acceptance speech at the Billboard Music Awards. As Drake took the stage to accept the award for top Billboard 200 album on Wednesday night, he thanked his mother in an emotionally overwhelming speech. However, before going off stage, he smirked and said, "Shout-out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week, ayy!"The crowd erupted with enthusiasm on hearing this. See Drake mentioning Arya in his acceptance speech here:Twitter was fast to pour in with reactions. See some comments to Drake's speech here:Some fans were not so happy with Drake mentioning Arya. They were led to believe that Arya's death in the coming episodes is certain, as Drake has jinxed her. See some contrary reactions here:Curse or not, Drake's speech was certainly a big moment for GoT and popular culture.Follow @News18Movies for more