Drake's Son Adonis Starts School, Proud Father Shares Pic from His First Day

Canadian rapper and singer Drake took to social media to express his joy as his little munchkin Adonis got ready for his first day of school. The proud daddy shared a picture of little Adonis and wrote, “First Day Of School...The World Is Yours kid (sic).”

In the picture, two-year-old Adonis looks super cute in all black. Drake’s comment section has been flooded with the compliments for Adonis' hairstyle and his outfit. Taking to Drake’s post, Michael Blackson commented, “Awwww little king.”

Canadian rapper Preme also dropped a comment on the post. He wrote, “Kindergarten tings don’t stand a chance (sic)." The post has garnered over three million views till now. Earlier, Drake had shared an adorable picture of Adonis on Father's Day and captioned, “Happy Father’s Day to all the real g’z handling business (sic).”

The Canadian star shared the picture of Adonis for the first time around 5 months ago. Sharing a cute picture of him with his bundle of Joy, he wrote a sweet message which reads, “What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy (sic).”

After becoming a father in 2017, Drake has been quite protective of his son’s privacy and identity. Meanwhile, Drake has released his latest music video for single Laugh Now Cry Later starring Lil Durk in August. In the video, the musician is seen playing basketball with NBA star Kevin Durant and football with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. The music video will be seen on his next studio album named Certified Lover Boy.

Drake's last released studio album was Scorpion in June 2018.