Drake's Son Adonis Starts School, Proud Father Shares Pic from His First Day

Canadian rapper and singer Drake took to social media to express his joy as his little munchkin Adonis got ready for his first day of school. The proud daddy shared a picture of little Adonis and wrote, “First Day Of School...The World Is Yours kid (sic).”
In the picture, two-year-old Adonis looks super cute in all black. Drake’s comment section has been flooded with the compliments for Adonis' hairstyle and his outfit. Taking to Drake’s post, Michael Blackson commented, “Awwww little king.”
Canadian rapper Preme also dropped a comment on the post. He wrote, “Kindergarten tings don’t stand a chance (sic)." The post has garnered over three million views till now. Earlier, Drake had shared an adorable picture of Adonis on Father's Day and captioned, “Happy Father’s Day to all the real g’z handling business (sic).”
The Canadian star shared the picture of Adonis for the first time around 5 months ago. Sharing a cute picture of him with his bundle of Joy, he wrote a sweet message which reads, “What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy (sic).”
View this post on Instagram
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.
After becoming a father in 2017, Drake has been quite protective of his son’s privacy and identity. Meanwhile, Drake has released his latest music video for single Laugh Now Cry Later starring Lil Durk in August. In the video, the musician is seen playing basketball with NBA star Kevin Durant and football with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. The music video will be seen on his next studio album named Certified Lover Boy.
Drake's last released studio album was Scorpion in June 2018.