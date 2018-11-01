GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Drama Movie Early Reviews: Mohanlal’s Hilarious Act Receives Praise

'Drama', featuring Mohanlal is getting appreciation for its unique theme.

News18.com

Updated:November 1, 2018, 3:42 PM IST
Drama Movie Early Reviews: Mohanlal’s Hilarious Act Receives Praise
Image Courtesy: Twitter
One of the most awaited Malayalam films of the year, Drama, hit the screens today. As per the early reports, the film featuring Mohanlal is getting appreciation for its unique theme. In director Ranjith’s Drama, Mohanlal plays a funeral director based in London who decides to fulfil the last wish of one of his clients.

Said to be one of the biggest releases in the Malayalam film industry, Drama’s teaser had made quite a good noise and thus it is likely to get a good opening. Drama is expected to be released in more than 250 screens.

Here’s what the early reviews say about the film:

Jansatta Online: Mohanlal has been successful in making the audiences laugh. It is full of humour and can do good business at the box office. The publication has rated the film 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Filmibeat: The first half has ended in a captivating way and it has promised the Drama to be even more interesting in the second half. Let us wait and see.

Drama has indeed turned out to be a watchable fare. The second half also follows the same track but giving due importance to the emotional quotient. The second half also is not about the laugh out comedies but simple humour in the narrative. A message of importance has also been conveyed with the narrative.

Times Of India: A drama in all senses, one would feel a bit disappointed to see how two promising talents who had created magic on screen have failed to make a mark just like their previous movie Loham.

