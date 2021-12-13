Dramatic Makeover of Pushpa Lead Actors Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Stuns Viewers

The trailer of Pushpa: the Rise Part 1 is out. Besides receiving an overwhelming response, the visuals of the way characters have been portrayed and their makeover left the audience stunned.

Before this, Sukumar has directed Rangasthalam and Nannaku Prematho, despite being great films, they failed to create much magic at the box office. With Pushpa, Sukumar hopes to get his due this time.

Film’s male lead, Allu Arjun, has undergone a dramatic makeover for the role of Pushpa Raj. Fans have been going crazy since his first look was revealed. Bunny Dance went viral after it was released.

Rashmika Mandanna, one of the most famous female leads in the Telugu cinema, has only been seen on the screen playing glamorous roles. However, for this movie, she has completely deglamorised herself and played the role of Srivalli.

Sunil is playing the role of Mangalam Sreenu in Pushpa. He looks formidable and scary in the trailer, with fans praising his scary look, showering him with compliments. Overall, all the stars have undergone such drastic appearance changes that it is hard to recognise them.

Malayalam star Fahad Fazil is the main villain in Pushpa. His character has created a lot of buzz, and his look has also gone viral on social media.

Sukumar, who gave a big break to Anasuya’s career with Rangammatta, is now showcasing her in a different avatar before the audience in the film. She is playing the role of Dakshayani in Pushpa, which will premiere on December 17.

