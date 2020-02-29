Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka Make the Cutest Couple Dancing to Odhani at Family Wedding

Television actress Drashti Dhami is quite busy these days as she is all occupied with the wedding festivities of her sister-in-law Shivani Khemka. The Madhubala actress has filled her Instagram stories with adorable glimpses from the pre-wedding functions.

At the recently held sangeet ceremony of Shivani, Drashti had a blast with husband Neeraj Khemka. The couple danced to Made in China's song Odhani. While Drashti was dressed in a yellow garara, with matching blouse and long jacket, Neeraj looked handsome in a kurta-pyjama.

The dance video was shared by their close friend Sanaya Irani, who cheered for her friends throughout the performance. Take a look:

Shivani got married on February 28 in a traditional ceremony. Drashti posted pictures from her makeup session with the bride. She also shared a picture of Shivani as a bride, along with an emotional caption.

"The best day of our life!!!!! U have never looked prettier! I always dreamt of seeing you in a wedding lehenga and this day was like a fairytale coming true .... all the best to this new journey baby I knw u gonna have a hell of fun,coz u hv found ur soul mate," she posted.

Drashti tied the knot with businessman Neeraj Khemka in February 2015. Recently, she also celebrated their marriage anniversary. She posted a picture on the occasion, with an adorable caption.

