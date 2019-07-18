Drashti Dhami Flaunts Bikini Body While Vacationing in Spain with Husband Niraj
Drashti Dhami who is renowned for her roles in TV shows Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil is currently enjoying time off from work.
Drashti Dhami who is renowned for her roles in TV shows Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil is currently enjoying time off from work.
Popular television actress Drashti Dhami who is renowned for her roles in TV shows Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil is currently enjoying time off from work. Recent pictures shared by the Geet actress tell us that she is having the time of her life by the beach in Formentera with her husband Niraj Khemka.
Drashti, who has a massive fan following on social media, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from her vacation in Spain. In one of these pictures, that the actor shared as an Insta story, Drashti is seen flaunting her vacation vibe wearing a gorgeous polka dot black bikini. The actress looks sexy as she embraces her curves and beach hair.
Along with looking breathtaking in that picture, Drashti also looked extremely happy in another picture shared by her. In this picture both Drashti and Niraj can be seen smiling as they spend some quality time together. The picture was captioned as "Happy beach face!!! @khemkaniraj #formentere#beachlove#tan#sun#loveintheair !!!!"
Drashti and Niraj are one of the most adorable couple of the Television Industry. They got married on February 21, 2015 after dating for more than five years in a traditional Hindu ceremony. On the work front, Drishti Dhami was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka alongside Shakti Arora.
Also Watch
-
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gearing up For 2053 World Cup? Cricket Fans Try Viral #FaceAppChallenge on Team India
- Mission Mangal Trailer Has Akshay Kumar Leading a Team of Talented Scientists
- 'Virat Kohli' is a TikTok Star and No We aren't Talking About Team India Captain
- Netflix Hopes a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India is The Winning Ticket
- Erica Farnandes-Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay Gets a New Villain in Alka Amin