Drashti Dhami Flaunts Bikini Body While Vacationing in Spain with Husband Niraj

Popular television actress Drashti Dhami who is renowned for her roles in TV shows Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil is currently enjoying time off from work. Recent pictures shared by the Geet actress tell us that she is having the time of her life by the beach in Formentera with her husband Niraj Khemka.

Drashti, who has a massive fan following on social media, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from her vacation in Spain. In one of these pictures, that the actor shared as an Insta story, Drashti is seen flaunting her vacation vibe wearing a gorgeous polka dot black bikini. The actress looks sexy as she embraces her curves and beach hair.

Along with looking breathtaking in that picture, Drashti also looked extremely happy in another picture shared by her. In this picture both Drashti and Niraj can be seen smiling as they spend some quality time together. The picture was captioned as "Happy beach face!!! @khemkaniraj #formentere#beachlove#tan#sun#loveintheair !!!!"

Drashti and Niraj are one of the most adorable couple of the Television Industry. They got married on February 21, 2015 after dating for more than five years in a traditional Hindu ceremony. On the work front, Drishti Dhami was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka alongside Shakti Arora.