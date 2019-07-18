Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Drashti Dhami Flaunts Bikini Body While Vacationing in Spain with Husband Niraj

Drashti Dhami who is renowned for her roles in TV shows Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil is currently enjoying time off from work.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 18, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Drashti Dhami Flaunts Bikini Body While Vacationing in Spain with Husband Niraj
Drashti Dhami who is renowned for her roles in TV shows Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil is currently enjoying time off from work.
Loading...

Popular television actress Drashti Dhami who is renowned for her roles in TV shows Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil is currently enjoying time off from work. Recent pictures shared by the Geet actress tell us that she is having the time of her life by the beach in Formentera with her husband Niraj Khemka.

Drashti, who has a massive fan following on social media, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from her vacation in Spain. In one of these pictures, that the actor shared as an Insta story, Drashti is seen flaunting her vacation vibe wearing a gorgeous polka dot black bikini. The actress looks sexy as she embraces her curves and beach hair.

hjngtdju

fgjf

Along with looking breathtaking in that picture, Drashti also looked extremely happy in another picture shared by her. In this picture both Drashti and Niraj can be seen smiling as they spend some quality time together. The picture was captioned as "Happy beach face!!! @khemkaniraj #formentere#beachlove#tan#sun#loveintheair !!!!"

Drashti and Niraj are one of the most adorable couple of the Television Industry. They got married on February 21, 2015 after dating for more than five years in a traditional Hindu ceremony. On the work front, Drishti Dhami was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka alongside Shakti Arora.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram