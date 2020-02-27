Drashti Dhami Preps for Sister-in-law Shivani Khemka’s Wedding Ceremony, See Pics

This wedding season, TV actress Drashti Dhami’s sister-in-law, Shivani Khemka, is getting married and Drashti is preparing for the festivities in her own way.

Drashti recently took to Instagram to share glimpses from her pre-wedding preparations. Looking at her posts, it can be said that the TV actress is leaving no stone unturned for her sister-in-law’s sangeet ceremony.

In the pictures and videos, Drashti can be seen dancing to some peppy numbers with her husband Neeraj. In the clips, Drashti is seen wearing blue attire, while Neeraj keeps it simple in white shirt and brown trousers.

The couple can be seen toiling hard to deliver a fantastic performance of the special day of Shivani. Drashti also gave its fans a sneak peek into Suhasi Dhami’s pre-wedding preparations. Besides this, she shared lovely pictures of the soon-to-be bride.

Drashti later also shared glimpses from the bride's mehendi ceremony as they prepared for the happy occasion. Check out pics below:

Meanwhile, Drashti and husband Neeraj have recently celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary.

Sharing an adorable picture with her husband, she wrote, “Man o to ♥️ @khemkaniraj . Loved you then, Loved you still, Always have !

Always will ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Happy 5 yrs to us !!! Happy anniversary baby”

Drashti, who was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, often shares pictures of her on Instagram for interacting with her fans.

