Drashti Dhami Stuns Everyone With Her Sumo Squat Deadlift, Shares a Video

More and more people are getting aware of health and are charting out extensive fitness routines that work for them. Personal grooming and staying fit are slowly making way into people's life. But for those who work in the entertainment industry, especially performers, it becomes extremely important that they take good care of their health and well-being.

Actors are known for their rigorous fitness and diet regime, how they transform their appearance for a particular show/movie. Many even post their workout sessions on their social media handles to give their fans a sneak peek into their sheer hard work.

One such workout video was posted by television actress Drashti Dhami. The clip posted on Instagram shows the actress doing a sumo squat deadlift of 55 kilograms. She does the lift with much ease and said in the caption that she is proud of herself. Many of her friends from the industry praised her for this feat and were impressed by her strength. Actor Karan V Grover commented superb while Mouni Roy dropped a high-five and some fire emojis.

Her co-star from Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Siddhant Karnick wrote that her account looked like some hot body builder's account. Everyone was left stunned with the actress's deadlift, which was performed by her like a pro.

Drashti, who will soon be seen in Disney+Hotstar's The Empire, made her television debut with the much-loved shoe Dill Mill Gaye, went on to give back-to-back superhit shows with Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. The Empire is a historical fiction series directed by Nikhil Advani and based on the book Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford. Kunal Kapoor and Shabana Azmi will also be seen in the show.

