Drashti Dhami Tests Covid-19 Positive, Says 'Now Accepting Love and Good Food'

Popular television actress Drashti Dhami tested positive for Covid-19 and took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the update with her fans and followers. The Madhubala actress shared a photo on the social media platform featuring Lillies and chocolate kept on a table. She wrote, “Just some good things to keep me company as I fight the 3rd wave! Luckily, I can smell those lilies and enjoy that Twix Counting on these blessings! Now accepting love and good food ❤️P.S Also not so subtle plug of a good show on streamers! Empire still on @disneyplushotstar #3rdwave#covid#homequarantine#staysafe#staymasked."

The actress is under home quarantine now.

A lot of celebrities have contracted the virus in the last couple of days including Delnaaz Irani, producer Ekta Kapoor, actor John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal, actor Prem Chopra and wife Uma Chopra.

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma have been admitted to the hospital. They were admitted under Dr Jalil Parkar at Lilavati hospital for treatment. Both of them have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well, and will hopefully be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86, Chopra is responding quite well.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently recovered, stars like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Shanaya Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta and others are currently recovering from Covid-19. Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula and cousin Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani also tested positive for the novel coronavirus recently.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Drashti Dhami was last seen in the web series The Empire. She made her television debut with the popular 2002 show Dill Mill Gayye.

