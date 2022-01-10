Drashti Dhami, The 'Madhubala' of TV, Turns 37: A Look at Her Phenomenal Career

Actor Drashti Dhami, who rose to recognition from the TV serial Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, starring opposite Gurmeet Choudhary, is celebrating her 37th birthday today. She made her acting debut in 2007 with Dill Mill Gayye. She was loved by the audience for playing the chirpy and bubbly Dr Muskaan. She became a household name after playing the lead role in the Colors TV show Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon opposite Vivian Dsena. She is often referred to as “Madhubala” of the Indian TV industry.

Before starting her career as a TV actor, Drashti appeared in some music videos and advertisements. She also participated in the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and emerged as the winner alongside choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan. The actor also appeared in a period drama, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and romantic daily Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. In 2015, Drashti married businessman Neeraj Khemka.

Drashti hails from a conservative Gujarati family. It was challenging for her to step into the entertainment industry. In an interview, she had said that her family is protective and possessive about her and were scared of her stepping into an unknown world.

The actor is known for her dance moves, and she was part of the dance videos, including Saiyaan Dil Mein Aana Re, Humko Aaj Kal Hai, Teri Meri Nazar Ki Dori and a Punjabi music video Nachle Soniyo Tu.

Drashti is a wanderlust and she often packs her bags and flies off for a vacation.

The actor-dancer has a massive fan following of 2.2 million on Instagram, where she regularly shares updates from her life with her fans.

After a long break from the TV and entertainment industry, Drashti was last seen in a 2021 web series The Empire where she essayed the role of Khanzada Begum. The story of the series is about the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire.

