Drashti Dhami's Pics with Neeraj Khemka in Spain are All About 'Love, Kisses & Summertime Madness'

TV actress Drashti Dhami has been sharing enviable beach-side pictures from her trip to Spain. The actress, who is known for her roles in TV shows Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, is currently enjoying time off from work.

Recent pictures shared by Drashti tell us that she is having the time of her life by the beach in Formentera with her husband Neeraj Khemka. And as more proof of their romantic time together, the actress posted a photo of her kissing Neeraj passionately on Tuesday. Both of them are twinning in white in the photo, which she posted with the caption, "Love, kisses & summertime madness."

Drashti, who has a massive following on social media, had earlier shared a couple of pictures from her vacation in Spain. In one of these pictures, that she had shared as an Insta story, Drashti was seen flaunting her vacation vibe wearing a gorgeous polka dotted black bikini.

Read: Drashti Dhami Flaunts Bikini Body While Vacationing in Spain with Husband Niraj

Drashti and Neeraj are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. They got married on February 21, 2015, in a traditional Hindu ceremony, after dating for more than five years.

On the work front, Drishti Dhami was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka alongside Shakti Arora, in a character that was more like the other woman on the show and so, she did receive a lot of backlash for playing that character. She also quit the show midway not wanting to age on screen and the show went on without her.

Follow @News18Movies for more