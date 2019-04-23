Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Drastic Drop in Kalank's Box Office Numbers on Day 6, There is No Saving This Film Now

Kalank's box office collections dipped drastically on Monday, as ticket sales reached a meagre Rs 3.5 crores on Day 6.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
Drastic Drop in Kalank's Box Office Numbers on Day 6, There is No Saving This Film Now
Image: Twitter
After releasing on an extended weekend, Karan Johar's ambitious period drama Kalank managed to earn only Rs 66 crores till Sunday. The collections dipped drastically on Monday, as ticket sales reached a meagre Rs 3.5 crores on Day 6, according to Box Office India. Despite being a highly-mounted project with an A-list star cast, negative reviews and word of mouth have sealed Kalank's fate as a major flop this year.

The blockbuster opening on Mahavir Jayanti on April 17, earning Rs 21 crores, did nothing to ensure a good run for the film. Collections dipped from the very next day, with Thursdays numbers standing at Rs 11.45 crores. The decline continued with the film earning Rs 11.6 crore on Friday, Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 11.63 crores on Sunday, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

With the upcoming release of Avengers: Endgame on Friday, there's little hope that Kalank's total box office collection will reach a satisfactory number at the end of the first week. The hype around the last film in the Infinity Saga is such that most theatres have already sold out tickets and fans are scrambling to book seats for a show in the first weekend of its release. Trade analysts are predicting that the Marvel film's release will be a huge hit to Kalank's box office run, with a reduction in showtimes.




Kalank's overseas box office collection has been better than that in India. Adarsh also shared the overseas collections of the film on Twitter.




Talking about the dismal performance of Kalank, Alia Bhatt said at the Critics Choice Film Awards, "In this entertainment industry, everybody tries to put their best foot forward and try to do what we aspire to do. Sometimes it turns out to be good, sometimes not. And that's something for us to learn, pick up the pieces and move on. It's not like the sun shines everyday, it rains sometimes. It's all a learning for everybody."

