'Dream Becoming a Reality': Rahul Deshpande on Mee Vasantrao; Teaser Out

Rahul Deshpande will star in the much-anticipated film Mee Vasantrao, which is based on the life of his late grandfather Pandit Vasantrao Deshpande.

On February 21, makers shared a new teaser of the film on their social media accounts. The 43-second teaser begins with a throwback clip of late Pandit Vasantrao Deshpande performing, followed by musical performances by the lead star, Rahul Deshpande, the grandson of the late Vasantrao Deshpande.

Talking about the film, Rahul Deshpande said, “This dream that Nipun and I had is now becoming a reality. I consider myself fortunate to have been able to walk in my grandfather’s footsteps. I haven’t spent much time with my grandfather, but I’ve always heard a lot of stories about him at home."

“As a result, on the occasion of this film, I was able to have a closer look at the ups and downs of his life. I was able to prosper as a man, artist, and performer as a result of that experience. The nine-year quest has now come to an end," Deshpande concluded.

The release of Mee Vasantrao was originally planned for 2020, but it was postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021 and was also shown at IFFI.

Rahul Deshpande plays the eponymous role in Nipun Dharmadhikari’s film, which also stars Amey Wagh, Anita Date-Kelkar, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Kumud Mishra, Sarang Sathaye, Kaumudi Walokar, and Durga Jasraj.

Vasantrao will portray the life of Vasantrao Deshpande, a classical Hindustani nonconformist. Vasantrao’s life is a canvas of fascinating occurrences, having been born in a village in Vidarbha, Maharashtra, and raised solely by his mother in Nagpur. His life and, eventually, his music were shaped by a series of events.

It covers everything from his unique bond with P.L. Deshpande and Begum Akhtar to Vasantrao’s life in Indian Military Accounts, from mastering music in Lahore to his destination on the Indochina border during the 1962 war to starring in Katyaar Kaljaat Ghusli, the drama that cemented his reputation. The film attempts to reveal Vasantrao’s mysterious past to comprehend how he came to be known as Pandit Vasantrao Deshpande.

