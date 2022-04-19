'Dream Came True': Actor Rithika Tamilselvi on Buying New Car

Tamil actor Rithika Tamilselvi has bought a new car. The actor shared the news with her friends and family members on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of herself, she said, “To own a car is everyone’s dream… was mine too… And today my dream came true because of all your love & support and with the Almighty’s blessing; work hard until you reach your goal. One day God will help us reach where you want to be. Feeling happy & blessed. Love u all people.”

Soon after the picture was posted, netizens formed a beeline to congratulate her. One user said, “Very happy for you”, while another added, “Congratulations to you”.

Rithika made her debut in a small role-playing Vinodini in Raja Rani, which aired on Vijay TV back in 2018. Tamil TV fans are eagerly waiting to see her in more roles.

Although she has appeared in many reality shows like Kamal, Start Music Season 2, Comedy Raja Kalakal Rani, and in TV commercials, Baakiyalakshmi and Cooku With Comali were turning points for her career.

She completed her schooling in Coimbatore and did her MSc in Computer Science from Chennai. Soon after college, she got involved in modelling and continued auditioning for movies and TV shows. This led to her debut in Raja Rani. Soon after, she got a chance to act in the serial Baakiyalakshmi.

Rithika, who plays the role of a young lady facing societal challenges to her marriage as a widowed mother, is playing a revolutionary role rather than a supportive one. She has gained a large number of followers as a result of her appearance as a participant in Cooku with Comali season 2.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.