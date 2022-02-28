“Dream Come True Moment”: S Thaman After Watching Bheemla Nayak With Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak has opened to overwhelming response by movie goers and positive reviews since its release on February 25. The film is being applauded for the performances by the actors, direction and fascinating music in the film. Saagar K Chandra, the director has been particularly praised for maintaining the charm of original Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Recently, the film was exclusively screened at Prasad Labs for the cast of the movie. Music composer S Thaman shared a photo on Twitter with Pawan Kalyan, screenplay writer Trivikram Srinivas, and actress Samyuktha. Producer S Radha Krishna, founder of Haarika and Hassine creations, was also present on this occasion.

Sharing a photo with PAwan Kalyan and others, Thaman wrote that it has been his ‘dream come true moment’. “And this Happened Today. Was My dream Come True moment. Watching Our #BlockBusterBheemlaNayak with Our Very Own #leader Shri #PowerStar @PawanKalyan gaaru, Our Genius Shri #Trivikram gaaru @iamsamyuktha, Our Dear Producer @haarikahassine Shri #RadhaKrishna gaaru,” tweeted Thaman.

The success of Bheemla Nayak can be gauged from the fact that it has collected over Rs 100 crore in three days. The pre-release event of this film had been a smashing hit. The excitement among the fans at Yousufguda police grounds in Hyderabad, where the event was organised, was unprecedented. Every song of the film was performed live on stage under the supervision of Thaman. The highlight of this day was the presence of Pawan Kalyan and Telangana Cabinet ministers KT Rama Rao playing drums.

At the event, Thaman said that working on an album where songs are extremely situational is never easy. Thaman added that his teams of lyrics writers and musicians have given their best to embellish a sequence with their music.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani and Brahmanandam are a part of this film. The plot of this film is based on Ayyappanum Koshiyum written by the late Sachy.

