"Dream Come True": Prabhas Completes First Shot With Big B For Project K

Baahubali star Prabhas has completed the first shot of his upcoming movie tentatively titled Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, who will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. To express his excitement, Prabhas has shared a throwback photo of the veteran actor on his Instagram page with the note, “This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!”

The throwback picture is from Amitabh Bachchan’s 1975 famous movie Deewar, wherein Big B can be seen sitting on a chair with both his legs on the table. Amitabh Bachhan is wearing a grey suit with an intense look on his face.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also took to his official Twitter handle to praise the Baahubali actor for his talent. “First day… first shot… first film with the ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas .. and such an honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility.. to imbibe to learn…!!,” the tweet read.

T 4196 - … first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility ❤️❤️🙏🙏 .. to imbibe to learn .. !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2022

The upcoming movie, directed by Nag Ashwin is said to be a mega budget, pan India project. The film stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead. The actress had recently completed her part for the first schedule with Prabhas in Hyderabad. The multi-lingual sci-fi genre is reported to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. Two schedules for the film have already been completed. The film is slated to be released in 2023.

The film is being co-produced by Aswini Dutt, Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt. The film will be released under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. Music will be composed by Mickey Jay Meyer. Prabhas is currently waiting for the release of his much-awaited movie Radhe Shyam, which is slated for worldwide theatrical release on March 11.

