Dream Girl 2: After Pathaan, Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja Gets a Call from Another A-lister

The first video asset of Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 featuring Pooja’s conversation with Pathaan received a resounding response from the audience, and now the makers are gearing up to release the second video asset. The excitement and anticipation around the film are palpable, and fans can’t wait to see which superstar will next call Pooja, played by Ayushmann Khurrana.

The second video asset is slated to release on 6th March, and it is expected to be as exciting and entertaining as the first one. The film’s unique concept has already made it one of the most-awaited films of the year. Dream Girl 2 promises to be a film that will keep the audience engaged and entertained with its light-hearted storyline and amusing characters. With each new video asset, the film’s popularity and anticipation only continue to grow.

The identity of the superstar who will be calling Pooja in the second video asset remains a mystery, and it has sparked curiosity and excitement among the audience. The previous video asset showcased Pooja’s ability to effortlessly transform into different personas, and fans are eager to see what surprises the makers have in store for them in the next video asset.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 is shaping up to be a film that will leave a lasting impression on the audience. With its talented cast, unique concept, and hilarious video assets, it is sure to deliver a fun-filled and memorable experience for its viewers. Fans can mark their calendars for 7th March and prepare to be entertained by Pooja’s next conversation with a superstar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here