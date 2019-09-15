Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Takes a Big Leap on Day 2
Saturday's figures show that Dream Girl is all set for a great weekend at the box office, and might see a bigger jump on Sunday.
After becoming the biggest opener of Ayushmann Khurrana's career, his latest release Dream Girl is going great guns at the box office. The film earned Rs 10.05 crores on its opening day, and on Saturday, the revenue jumped to Rs 16.42 crore.
Dream Girl beat the release date figures of National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho, which opened at 7.35 crores, and became the biggest opener so far for Ayushmann. Saturday's figures show that the film is all set for a great weekend, and might see a bigger jump on Sunday. The total two-day earnings of Dream Girl is Rs 26.47 crore.
#DreamGirl witnesses superb growth on Day 2 [63.38%]... Circuits that were decent on Day 1 join the party on Day 2... Biz at metros, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities go on overdrive... Day 3 should surpass Day 2 by a margin... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr. Total: ₹ 26.47 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2019
Not only has Dream Girl opened better than Ayushmann's films, but it has also done better than many hit films of 2019, such as Uri: The Surgical Strike (8.02 crores), Luka Chuppi (8.01 crores) and Chichhore (7.32 crores). This gigantic opening was anticipated because the trailer of the film became viral moments after it was released.
The film, which is about a boy who can speak in a girl's voice and takes up a job at a call centre, also created buzz because of Ayushmann's performance. Film critic Rajeev Masand said in his review, "He brings grace and dignity to the kind of role that has been reduced to a drag cliché on so many of television's reality and comedy shows."
