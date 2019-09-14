Take the pledge to vote

Dream Girl Box Office Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana Records Highest Opener of Career, Film Mints Rs 10.05 Crore

'Dream Girl' has officially beaten Ayushmann Khurrana's highest opener 'Badhaai Ho', which opened at 7.35 crores.

News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana Does Not Feel An Outsider Anymore, Says
Ayushmann Khurrana Does Not Feel An Outsider Anymore, Says "I think this is the best era to be an artist"
We had earlier predicted that Ayushmann Khurrana's new comedy Dream Girl has the potential to be the biggest opener of his career, Now film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed that Dream Girl has officially beaten the National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho, which opened at 7.35 crores, by opening at 10.05 crores.

 

Not only has Dream Girl opened better than Ayushmann's films, but it has also done better than many hit films of 2019 such as Uri: The Surgical Strike (8.02 crores), Luka Chuppi (8.01 crores) and Chichhore (7.32 crores). This gigantic opening was anticipated because the trailer of the film became viral moments after it was released. The film, which is about a boy who can speak in a girl's voice and takes up a job in a call centre, also created buzz because of Ayushmann's performance.

 

Check out Taran Adarsh's tweets below: 

 

 

 

Earlier, film trade analyst Girish Johar had also talked to Hindustan Times about the scope of Dream Girl. "Ayushmann has been going through a perfect growth phase, he has been picking the right stories and is doing a different kind of storytelling. The best part about the film is that he is telling the story in a very clean, quirky, comical way, which an entire family can watch together. The audience loved the trailer and the expectations from the film are very high. It has the chances of being his highest opening film. The film can easily collect Rs 30 crore in its opening weekend if it opens at Rs 8 crore. And if it collects a double-digit figure of Rs 10 crore, it may even reach Rs 35 crore during the weekend," he said.

He also said Nushrat Bharucha was another strong point in the film, "Nushrat is a new young talent. She is a lucky star for the industry, all the films she has starred in have been hits. She has also picked up good films till now."

Ayushmann has been delivering hit films since Bareily Ki Barfi, followed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan to his latest hit Article 15. His highest grosser is Andhadhun, which earned 456 crores worldwide and got him a National Award.

Read: Happy Birthday ‘Dream Girl' Ayushmann Khurrana: 6 Must-watch Films of the Actor

Also read: Dream Girl Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film is An Entertaining Joyride

