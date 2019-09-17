Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Dream Girl Box Office Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana Sets New Benchmark, Film Earns Rs 52 Crore

Bollywood films 'Dream Girl' and 'Section 375' are fighting it out at the box office this week. Check out their earnings below.

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dream Girl Box Office Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana Sets New Benchmark, Film Earns Rs 52 Crore
Image of films Dream Girl. Section 375, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Ayushmann Khurrana seems to have charmed the audiences once more with his cinematic outing. Dream Girl, although witnessed expected drop on Monday, earned more than Rs 50 crore in four days since release, which is good as far as film business is concerned. Dream Girl has earned Rs 52 crore since Friday release.

Dream Girl, co-written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Ayushmann plays Karam, an unemployed young man in Gokul, Mathura, who takes a job at a call centre where women engage in flirtatious phone banter with lonely, desperate callers.

Read: Dream Girl Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film is An Entertaining Joyride

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported the film's earnings in a tweet on Tuesday morning. He wrote on Twitter, "#DreamGirl consolidates and cements its status... Is a bonafide success, with Day 4 [working day] showing negligible decline [despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr. Total: ₹ 52 cr. #India biz."

Check out the tweet here:

In another instance, courtroom drama Section 375, starring Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha as lawyers, is witnessing growth slowly. The film earned did well during the weekend and earned a total of Rs 8.04 crore by Sunday. Section 375's Monday collection was not reported at the time.

Check out the tweet here:

Also read: Section 375 Movie Review: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's Performances Make for Compelling Courtroom Drama

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram