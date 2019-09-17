Dream Girl Box Office Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana Sets New Benchmark, Film Earns Rs 52 Crore
Bollywood films 'Dream Girl' and 'Section 375' are fighting it out at the box office this week. Check out their earnings below.
Image of films Dream Girl. Section 375, courtesy of Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana seems to have charmed the audiences once more with his cinematic outing. Dream Girl, although witnessed expected drop on Monday, earned more than Rs 50 crore in four days since release, which is good as far as film business is concerned. Dream Girl has earned Rs 52 crore since Friday release.
Dream Girl, co-written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Ayushmann plays Karam, an unemployed young man in Gokul, Mathura, who takes a job at a call centre where women engage in flirtatious phone banter with lonely, desperate callers.
Read: Dream Girl Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film is An Entertaining Joyride
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported the film's earnings in a tweet on Tuesday morning. He wrote on Twitter, "#DreamGirl consolidates and cements its status... Is a bonafide success, with Day 4 [working day] showing negligible decline [despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr. Total: ₹ 52 cr. #India biz."
Check out the tweet here:
#DreamGirl consolidates and cements its status... Is a bonafide success, with Day 4 [working day] showing negligible decline [despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr. Total: ₹ 52 cr. #India biz. 👍👍👍— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2019
In another instance, courtroom drama Section 375, starring Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha as lawyers, is witnessing growth slowly. The film earned did well during the weekend and earned a total of Rs 8.04 crore by Sunday. Section 375's Monday collection was not reported at the time.
Check out the tweet here:
#Section375 goes from strength to strength... Very commendable, since it faced two major opponents [#DreamGirl, #Chhichhore]... Weekdays crucial... Fri 1.45 cr, Sat 3.07 cr, Sun 3.52 cr. Total: ₹ 8.04 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019
Also read: Section 375 Movie Review: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's Performances Make for Compelling Courtroom Drama
