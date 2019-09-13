Dream Girl Box Office Prediction: It Could be Ayushmann Khurrana's Highest Opening Film

Ayushmann Khurrana has been delivering a streak of hit films for a while now. With the choice of the right scripts mixed with exceptional acting skills, he has been winning big at the box office. Going by the anticipation surrounding his next film titled Dream Girl, it could be his highest opening film ever.

The film's trailer itself has gone viral over the internet and was loved and enjoyed by audiences all over. Film trade analyst Girish Johar predicted that the film would open at Rs. 8-10 crore. Speaking to HT he said, "Ayushmann has been going through a perfect growth phase, he has been picking the right stories and is doing a different kind of storytelling. The best part about the film is that he is telling the story in a very clean, quirky, comical way, which an entire family can watch together. The audience loved the trailer and the expectations from the film are very high. It has the chances of being his highest opening film. The film can easily collect Rs 30 crore in its opening weekend if it opens at Rs 8 crore. And if it collects a double-digit figure of Rs 10 crore, it may even reach Rs 35 crore during the weekend."

Nevertheless, he also believes that Nushrat Bharucha who plays the female lead of the film is also one of its strong points. Talking about her, Johar said, "Nushrat is a new young talent. She is a lucky star for the industry, all the films she has starred in have been hits. She has also picked up good films till now."

Ayushmann Khurrana's success streak began in 2017 with Bareilly Ki Barfi which was followed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhai Ho and then Article 15. He also won a National Film Award for his performance in Andhadhun which also happens to be his highest grosser worldwide with Rs. 456 crore. Badhaai Ho, on the other hand, has been his highest opening film earning Rs. 7.25 crore on its first day. If Dream Girl does turn out to be his new highest opener, it will be a blast for Khurrana who will be celebrating his birthday on Saturday.

