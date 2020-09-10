Dream Girl Director Raaj Shaandilyaa Tests Positive for Covid-19

Screenwriter and filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa has tested positive for Coronavirus. According to a recent report in Times of India the director said that he took a test for Coronavirus after being sick for seven days.

Talking to the publication, Shaandilyaa said, "I have quarantined myself at home." He also added, "It all began 7 days back when I developed fever that did not go down. Finally, I got myself tested for Ccronavirus."

On the work front, the filmmaker had recently said that he is working on a script to collaborate again with Ayushmann Khurrana. He told the publication, "I am writing a script and it will be with Ayushmann. It is not a sequel of Dream Girl. The writing is almost done. I have told Ayushmann I am writing something for him and he said, ‘Let me know’. This will be an entertaining massy commercial film with a social message.”

Shaandilyaa 's debut film as a director, Dream Girl, showed Ayushmann as man who takes up a job at a call centre due to his ability to speak in a woman's voice. The film was a superhit and also starred Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht and Rajesh Sharma.

The director has previously written dialogues for films such as Jabariya Jodi and Freaky Ali. He has also written the screenplay of KTina, starring Disha Patani. The film will be produced by Ekta Kapoor.