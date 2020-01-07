Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
2-min read

Dream Girl Director Takes a Distasteful Dig at Swara Bhasker Over JNU Protests

You'd expect director-writer Raaj Shaandilyaa to have some respect for a fellow member of the film fraternity, but he clearly did not think of that before posting a distasteful joke about Swara Bhasker.

Bohni Bandyopadhyay | News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 12:38 PM IST
Dream Girl Director Takes a Distasteful Dig at Swara Bhasker Over JNU Protests
You'd expect director-writer Raaj Shaandilyaa to have some respect for a fellow member of the film fraternity, but he clearly did not think of that before posting a distasteful joke about Swara Bhasker.

Raaj Shaandilyaa, a former writer of the television show Comedy Circus, recently made his directorial debut in Bollywood recently with the Ayushmann Khurrana film Dream Girl. The film did decently well at the box office. On Tuesday, Shaandilyaa shared a joke on Twitter, which called actress Swara Bhasker 'sasti cheez', emphasizing that the newspaper Dainik Bhasker sells more than her.

Swara has been one of the strongest voice of dissent from the film fraternity, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the attacks on students in Jamia Millia Islamia as well as the deplorable incident in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday. The Veere Di Wedding actress is an alumna of JNU and her mother is a professor at the University. So it comes as no surprise that the actress has been active in condemning the attacks on students in JNU.

Amid all war of words on Twitter over the incident, comes Shaandilyaa's tweet, that said, "Sasti cheezon pe dhyan na dein, 'Swara Bhasker' se mehenga 'Dainik Bhasker' bikta hai (Don't pay attention to cheap things, Dainik Bhaskar sells more than Swara Bhasker)." The comedy writer probably wished to extract some laughs at the expense of Swara, playing on her surname. But the repugnance of the joke was probably lost on him.

Swara wasted no time in calling out his hypocrisy, writing, "Be mindful of your despicable acts as well when you come to offer a role next time or send messages requesting to share your film's trailer."

Shaandilyaa apologised soon after, saying that he had no doubts about her talents as an actress, but the damage was already done. Here's the Twitter exchange:

Their tweets attracted many comments, obviously, both in favour of and against Swara. One user wrote, "Bhai Thoda izzat se beizzati karo plzzz." And that's exactly what is required at a time when the country is divided over a decision taken by the government. We need to respect everyone's opinion and the understand that we are all free to express our thoughts in a civilized manner. The joke on Swara was in poor taste and undignified, not just because she is a woman with a voice of dissent, but also because it came from a fellow member of the film fraternity.

