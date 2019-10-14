Dream Girl Emerges Highest Grossing Film of Ayushmann Khurrana's Career, Surpasses Badhaai Ho

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Dream Girl, which hit theatres about a month ago, has emerged the highest grossing film of his career. Amassing a total of Rs 139.70 crore, the film has surpassed the lifetime business of Ayushmann's biggest film so far, Badhaai Ho.

Badhaai Ho released last year, and collected Rs 135.95 crore at the Indian box office by the seventh week of its release. It was the highest grossing film for Ayushmann until Dream Girl came along.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the revelation by tweeting the latest box office numbers of Dream Girl, which released on September 13. In five weeks, the film has earned Rs 139.70 crore in India.

Dream Girl has Ayushmann playing Karamvir Singh, a small-town boy, who can mimic a woman's voice. His father Jagjeet (Annu Kapoor) is debt-ridden, so Karambir finds a job as a tele-caller, where he chats with strangers over the phone in his feminine voice and under a false name — Pooja. Nushrat Bharucha plays his love interest, Mahi Rajput.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film released to mixed reviews. But it's box office run proved that Ayushmann has yet again struck gold with the audience. It was also the biggest opener of Ayushmann's career, earning Rs 10.05 crore on Day 1, beating Badhaai Ho, which opened at 7.35 crore.

#DreamGirl biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 72.20 crWeek 2: ₹ 38.60 crWeek 3: ₹ 22.05 crWeek 4: ₹ 5.15 crWeekend 5: ₹ 1.70 crTotal: ₹ 139.70 cr#India biz.SUPER-HIT.#DreamGirl benchmarks...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 4₹ 75 cr: Day 8₹ 100 cr: Day 11₹ 125 cr: Day 17 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2019

Ayushmann's other release this year, Article 15, also had a decent run at the box office. The actor will next be seen in Amar Kaushik's black comedy Bala.

