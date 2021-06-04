Dream Girl, Hello Charlie Actress Ryinku Nikumbh Succumbs to COVID-19 Complications

Actress Ryinku Singh Nikumbh, who featured in the 2019 Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl and Hello Charlie earlier this year, is dead. She was battling Covid over the past few days and was admitted to ICU.

Sharing the news of her demise on social media, Darshana, a childhood friend of the actress, posted on Facebook: “Shattered! Ryinku Singh Nikumbh 30+ years of friendship. Will keep you in my heart forever."

Ryinku reportedly contracted Covid-19 despite taking the first dose of vaccine on May 7. She had posted on Facebook: “1st doze, got vaccinated today."

The actress was a fan of Madhuri Dixit and considered the Bollywood veteran her inspiration.

“Happy birthday to you my inspiration Madhuri Dixit - Nene. It’s because of you I am in this entertainment industry. May God bless you with good health and wealth, stay home stay safe," Ryinku had posted on Madhuri Dixit’s birthday on May 15.

The late actress hailed from Tezpur, Assam.

