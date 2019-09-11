Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Dream Girl Nushrat Bharucha Spills Beans About Why She was Rejected for Slumdog Millionaire

Nushrat said the makers thought that she was too good looking for the description of a slum-living girl. Later the character was played by Freida Pinto.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 11, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dream Girl Nushrat Bharucha Spills Beans About Why She was Rejected for Slumdog Millionaire
Nushrat Bharucha.
Loading...

Life was not the same for actress Nushrat Bharucha, who has was last seen in a music video with Guru Randhawa. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress, who became the lead actress for a number of Luv Sinha films, opened up about her days of struggle.

During a media interaction for her upcoming film Dream Girl, the actress revealed that she was rejected when she auditioned for the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress revealed that she was being rejected because of her good looks.

She said that while the makers of the movie were quite impressed with her acting skills, they thought that she was too good looking for the description of a slum-living girl. Later the character was played by Freida Pinto.

Nushrat Bharucha will be next seen in Dream Girl, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress has two movies in the pipeline - Turram Khan and Hurdang.

The actress recently featured alongside Guru Randhawa for his music video titled Ishq Tera. Talking about the song, Nushrat had earlier told DNA, “I am super-excited about Ishq Tera with my talented friend Guru. It is a lovely song that beautifully captures the emotions of falling in love. I’ve been hooked to it since the time I heard it first and I can’t wait for its release.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram