Dream Girl Nushrat Bharucha Spills Beans About Why She was Rejected for Slumdog Millionaire

Life was not the same for actress Nushrat Bharucha, who has was last seen in a music video with Guru Randhawa. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress, who became the lead actress for a number of Luv Sinha films, opened up about her days of struggle.

During a media interaction for her upcoming film Dream Girl, the actress revealed that she was rejected when she auditioned for the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress revealed that she was being rejected because of her good looks.

She said that while the makers of the movie were quite impressed with her acting skills, they thought that she was too good looking for the description of a slum-living girl. Later the character was played by Freida Pinto.

Nushrat Bharucha will be next seen in Dream Girl, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress has two movies in the pipeline - Turram Khan and Hurdang.

The actress recently featured alongside Guru Randhawa for his music video titled Ishq Tera. Talking about the song, Nushrat had earlier told DNA, “I am super-excited about Ishq Tera with my talented friend Guru. It is a lovely song that beautifully captures the emotions of falling in love. I’ve been hooked to it since the time I heard it first and I can’t wait for its release.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.