Dream Girl Song Dhagala Lagali: Ayushmann Khurrana-Riteish Deshmukh Set Dance Floor on Fire

Dream Girl latest song Dhagala Lagali is a song that is a special one for a variety of reasons. The most important being that Bollywood has lately seen a lot of Punjabi songs remade for more recent films. Dhagala Lagali avoids the popular trend as it is the renewing of a Marathi song.

This is also teased by Riteish Deshmukh who at the beginning of the song asks Ayushmann Khurrana whether they should go for a Marathi song instead of the traditional Punjabi song. Khurrana very eagerly agrees to this proposal.

This three-minute song starts with Deshmukh saying Pooja out loud which Ayushmann Khurrana responds to in his avatar's voice before correcting his accent. This is followed by Deshmukh's quip. The song starts off with the usual lyrics that each remake of the song over the years has maintained. Gradually it takes off on some of its own lyrics while still sticking to the usual theme. Riteish Deshmukh appears for the first half of the song.

He makes his exit as Nushrat Bharucha appears in the second half. Nevertheless, Bharucha does not match the energy and the excitement on the dance floor that can be felt when Khurrana and Deshmukh dance together.

Dhagala Lagali has been composed by the Meet Bros who also provided their voices for the song alongside Mika Singh and Jyotica Tangri. Kumaar has been credited for writing the song's lyrics. Dream Girl is set to release on September 13.

