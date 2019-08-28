Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Dream Girl Star Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up on Turning into Woman in Man's World

Dream Girl is slated to release on September 13, 2019. 

News18.com

August 28, 2019, 1:11 PM IST
Dream Girl Star Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up on Turning into Woman in Man's World
The first look of Ayushmann Khurrana in his next film Dream Girl.
Loading...

Ayushmann Khurrana is without a doubt one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood at this point in time. The actor was recently awarded the National Award for Best Actor for his role in Andhadhun. The actor has not only managed to deliver one masterpiece after the other, he has also won the hearts of the audience, critics and senior actors alike.

Khurrana has done it again, with a very promising trailer of his upcoming comedy Dream Girl. The film is about a man who can speak in a feminine voice and takes up a job at a call-centre. Hell breaks loose when men and women fall in love with his alter ego Pooja.

The actor recently opened up about what it was like him to turn into a woman for his film. He told DNA, “Dream Girl, in its own way, is about gender fluidity in society. We have always spoken about a woman in a man’s world and this film reverses that equation on its head and puts a man in a woman’s world as a social experiment. My character is absolutely okay doing what is traditionally looked at as a girl’s job and doesn’t feel awkward about doing it.”

The actor further added that it was high time the world advocated gender equality. “Even a girl in today’s world should feel absolutely okay to chase her dreams and take up a job of her choice without thinking of societal stereotypes or consequences. That’s the kind of society I would like to live in, celebrate and champion. The power to create equality is with us and we need to ensure that gender doesn’t come at play at any cost. Women are equal to men and that’s what we should always strive to achieve in everyday life to see an effective change,” he said.

Take a look at the trailer of Dream Girl below: 

 

Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilya, the film is slated to release on September 13, 2019.

