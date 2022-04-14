'Dreams Come True if We Have Courage to Pursue Them': Krithi Shetty

Telugu actor Krithi Shetty recently shared some pictures on Instagram and set the photo-sharing app on fire. In the picture, she is wearing a light green outfit. Her hair and makeup are on point. The actor looks as lovely as ever. However, it was the message accompanying the picture that made the fans feel motivated.

And along with the pictures, Krithi wrote, “All dreams can come true if we dare to pursue them." Soon after the picture was posted, comments started pouring in. Her fans went crazy and appreciated her new picture. The post got 473,583 likes on Instagram.

Krithi Shetty is quite active on social media. She uploads a lot of pictures and videos on Instagram. Last week, she uploaded a picture after completing 3 million followers on her Instagram.

In the picture, she is wearing a black sleeveless top and red pants. The actor is holding a red rose in her hand. Along with the picture, she wrote 3 million families, with “#loveyouall". Her fans commented on the post and congratulated her. The post received 696,823 likes.

Krithi made her debut with the commercially successful film Uppena in 2021. The Telugu romantic drama was written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film featured Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The story revolves around Asirvatham, a fisherman who falls in love with Sangeetha, the daughter of the village head. However, complications arise because of caste differences and ego issues. The film was a hit at the box office.

Next, Krithi will be seen in The Warrior and Macheria Niyojakavargam.

The Warrior, directed by N. Lingusamy and produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under Srinivasa Silver Screen, stars Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty, Aadhi Penisetty and Akshara Gowda. The film will hit the theatres on 14 July 2022.

Macheria Niyojakavargam, written and directed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy and produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner of Shresht Movies, stars Nithin Kumar Reddy and Krithi in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 8 July 2022.

