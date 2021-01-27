Dreamy Pics of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal from Their Roka Ceremony Go Viral

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Jan 24. Their fans are already swooning over the wedding pictures and now photos from the couple's roka ceremony have surfaced on the Internet. Just like their wedding, this ceremony also seems like a private affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

In the viral pictures, Varun and Natasha are seen happily posing for the cameras and cutting the cake. In one of the photos, the couple can also be seen wearing garlands and holding a coconut. For the occasion, the actor dressed in formals, while Natasha looked gorgeous in a sequined ethnic outfit.

Reportedly, the pictures were recently shared by an Instagram account, The Wedding Saga. However, they were soon taken down before they were picked by multiple fan accounts. It is also reported that the ceremony took place in February last year. Varun had then tweeted to clarify that it was a birthday party.

Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers https://t.co/PPhvvMLUka — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 12, 2020

Meanwhile, newlywed Bollywood couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal returned to Mumbai from Alibaug on Tuesday. The couple was snapped while boarding a boat from Alibaug on their way to Mumbai. While Varun wore red kurta-pajama and a pair of sunglasses, Natasha chose to keep it simple with salwar kameez and let her hair loose. Both of them wore Covid masks.

Varun tied the knot with childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Natasha at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug on Sunday. Keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic, the wedding took place only in the presence of family members and close friends. Select friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli and Shashank Khaitan and designer Manish Malhotra were invited.

Varun has shared photographs from his wedding, Haldi and other ceremonies on social media. In a latest Instagram post, he has shared a picture of Natasha's mehendi ceremony where the actor can be seen planting a kiss on her cheek.