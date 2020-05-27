MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Dress from Waist up: A Leaf Out of Priyanka Chopra's Fashion Diaries for Work Video Conference

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shared her work video conference look on social media proving she uses the fashion hack that everyone does-- dress from waist up.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 7:34 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra flaunted her Zoom meeting look on social media recently and she used the fashion hack that everyone is used to, that is, dressing from waist up.

To get ready for a work video conference could be something one would want to avoid. Priyanka did the same as she applied makeup, fixed her hair, put on a formal look, but waist down, she opted for comfy pyjamas and flip flops.

Priyanka looked gorgeous in a peach top and white blazer and paired her formal look with at-home pyjamas. Her goofy expressions just take the cake in the candid pictures she shared on social media. Captioning the post, Priyanka wrote, "Zoom meeting lewk (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

Zoom meeting lewk! ✅😂

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

On Tuesday, Priyanka and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, also reminisced about their first date two years ago as they said that getting together with each other has been an "incredible blessing." Priyanka, 37, and Nick, 27, tied the knot in December 2018 after dating for several months.


The Sky Is Pink actor took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion as she shared their selfie from the first date. Nick uploaded another picture of the duo and said he feels fortunate to be with her.



On the work front, Priyanka has a slew of projects in her kitty, including two Netflix films -- The White Tiger, opposite Rajkummar Rao, and Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes.


She will also star alongside Richard Madden in Amazon Prime Video's thriller series Citadel as well as Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4.


Nick, who most recently featured in Jumanji: The Next Level, will next star in sci-fi movie Chaos Walking and The Blacksmith.

(With inputs from PTI)

